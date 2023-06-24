Person found dead in burning vehicle on Coldspring Lane Friday

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Police officers responding to a call about a vehicle fire in North Baltimore on Friday found a dead person inside, Baltimore Police said.

Officers who arrived on the 300 block of East Coldspring Lane in the Kernewood neighborhood shortly after noon saw a vehicle engulfed in flames, police said. After firefighters extinguished the fire, a person was found inside, police said.

The person has not been identified, police said.

The department’s traffic crash team is investigating the incident and asks that any witnesses or those with information contact them at 410-296-2606, or call 911.

Those who want to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.