Baltimore man fatally shot in Montgomery County parking garage

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A 21-year-old Baltimore man was fatally shot Saturday inside a parking garage in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Police said officers arrived around 2:40 a.m. to a parking garage in the 900 block of Silver Spring Avenue, where Kymani Elijah Bailey was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the first level of the garage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Bailey was walking inside the parking garage after leaving a nearby restaurant when an unknown suspect approached him and began shooting, police said. The homicide is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-455-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect or suspects, and callers can remain anonymous.