One dead, two injured in separate overnight Baltimore shootings, police say

One man died and two men were injured in separate shootings early Monday morning in Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police.

Officers responded to a reported discharging at about 2:53 a.m. in the 2000 block of Fleet Street in Fells Point. Officers located an unresponsive 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

At about 3:09 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of South Broadway in Fells Point. There they located a 66-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. The man was transferred to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators determined the shooting occurred in the 1700 block of Gough Street.

Southeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at about 2:16 a.m. in the 100 block of East Patapsco Avenue in the Brooklyn neighborhood. There, they located a 60-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The man was transferred to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.