Pedestrian struck by car driven by man who had been shot, Baltimore Police say

A man who had been shot was driving a car early Monday when he struck a pedestrian in Harwood, according to Baltimore Police.

Northern District officers responded at approximately 2:32 a.m. to a report of a car crash in the 400 block of East Lorraine Avenue and found a man suffering a head injury who said he had been hit by a car, police said.

The man directed police to a car that had crashed within the same block.

Police said the driver, an adult male, got out of the car and said he had been shot by an unidentified suspect.

Both men were taken to area hospitals and their conditions are unknown.

Northern District detectives ask anyone with information on the incidents to call 410-396-2455 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Also early Monday, Baltimore police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Annapolis Road in the Southern District. Officers found a 28-year-old man who had been shot in the leg.

The man was taken to a local hospital, police said.

Southern District detectives ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.