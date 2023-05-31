Advertisement
Maryland

Baltimore Police arrest suspect a year after McElderry Park homicide

Baltimore Sun

Baltimore Police Department officers arrested a 27-year-old man for an April 2022 homicide in the McElderry Park neighborhood.

At around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27, officers arrested a 27-year-old suspect a few blocks away from where police say he shot and killed 21-year-old Jerric Michie and shot another man April 7, 2022.

Michie was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead while the other 27-year-old victim’s gunshot wounds were not life-threatening. Police said in a news release the suspect has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and various handgun violations.

