Baltimore Police arrest suspect a year after McElderry Park homicide

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Police Department officers arrested a 27-year-old man for an April 2022 homicide in the McElderry Park neighborhood.

At around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27, officers arrested a 27-year-old suspect a few blocks away from where police say he shot and killed 21-year-old Jerric Michie and shot another man April 7, 2022.

Advertisement

[ Baltimore homicides interactive link ]

Michie was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead while the other 27-year-old victim’s gunshot wounds were not life-threatening. Police said in a news release the suspect has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and various handgun violations.