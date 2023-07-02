28 people injured, 2 killed in mass shooting at block party in South Baltimore, police say

In this photo released by the Baltimore Police Department, police tape cordons off the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore early Sunday, July 2, 2023. Police say a number of people were killed and dozens were wounded in a mass shooting that took place during a block party just after midnight. (Baltimore Police Department via AP) (Uncredited/AP)

Two people were killed and 28 others injured in a mass shooting at a block party in South Baltimore, Baltimore Police said.

An 18-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man were killed. The shooting occurred around 12:35 a.m. at the 800 block of Gretna Court in the Brooklyn Homes neighborhood.

Paramedics took nine injured people to hospitals, and 20 people walked into hospitals seeking treatment. Three people are in critical condition. The ages and conditions of the victims range, police said.

Twelve people have been treated or are being treated at Shock Trauma and four more were sent to the University of Maryland Medical Center’s pediatric emergency department, a University of Maryland Medical System spokesperson confirmed.

Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said at a news conference early Sunday that detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect.

Baltimore Police Department Acting Commissioner Richard Worley speaks during a news conference, in Baltimore.

“This was a reckless, cowardly act that happened here and has permanently altered many lives and cost two people their lives,” Mayor Brandon Scott said at a news conference. “I want those responsible to hear me, hear me very clearly: We will not stop until we find you. And we will find you.”

Authorities said the crime scene was extensive and that it will take some time for detectives to work it.

Hours after the shooting, a number of officers remained on the scene, working behind police tape amid densely packed two-story housing blocks. Folding tables and plastic cups were scattered around the scene, apparently left behind when people ran from the gunshots.

The violence comes as federal prosecutors in Baltimore this week touted their efforts to reduce violent crime in the city. Police have reported nearly 130 homicides and close to 300 shootings so far this year, though that’s down from the same time last year. Authorities have vowed to crack down aggressively on repeat violent offenders.

The Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement will immediately begin a coordinated neighborhood stabilization response within the community to address trauma, working with community-based organizations and city agencies, according to a statement from Scott and MONSE. The Brooklyn Homes Community Center will serve as a central place for various city agencies to provide residents immediate aid and services.

Homicide detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2100. People who want to make an anonymous tip can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUPor a text a tip through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

The shooting comes amid gatherings around the country leading up to the July Fourth holiday. Elsewhere, a shooting in Kansas left seven people with gunshot wounds and two more victims hospitalized after being trampled as people rushed out of a nightclub early Sunday morning, police there said.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.