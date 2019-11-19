Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is warning residents that scammers are trying to convince people they’ve won a nonexistent Mega Millions lottery by mailing phony letters to people’s homes.
In a news release, Frosh’s office wrote that the scam is targeting Maryland residents by sending a phony letter proclaiming the recipient has won the “Mega Millions International Lottery 2019 Draw” and can pay the recipient via a wire transfer to their bank account.
“The sender of the letter has no affiliation with the Mega Millions Consortium,” the office wrote, adding that the letter “includes several logos including that of Mega Millions and the United Nations.”
The office wrote that anyone who receives a similar letter or any letter saying they’ve won an “international” lottery should ignore it and throw it away.
The office also offered the following tips for avoiding similar scams:
- Do not under any circumstances send money by wire, funds transfer, gift cards, or cashier’s check to anyone claiming you need to pay a fee to receive an award or lottery winnings, particularly one you didn’t specifically enter.
- Do not give your bank routing or account information to anyone so they can “deposit your winnings.” The money in your bank account could be wiped out in seconds.
- Be wary of urgent requests to “act now”; scammers will often create a false sense of urgency to get you to respond without thinking carefully.
- Do not click on any links or call any numbers in a suspicious email or text; even if the links look official, they could redirect you to a harmful website or download viruses onto your phone or computer.
- If it looks too good to be true, like winning millions of dollars from a foreign lottery, it probably is.