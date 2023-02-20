Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he’d consider forgoing presidential run if campaign would help Donald Trump win

Still stepping shy of announcing a presidential run, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Sunday morning on “Meet the Press” that if his own candidacy were to contribute to helping former President Donald Trump win back the White House, it’d be “a pretty good reason to consider not running.”

“I care about making sure we have a future for the Republican Party,” Hogan told Chuck Todd on the weekly NBC show. “And if we can stop Donald Trump and elect a great Republican, common-sense conservative leader, then certainly that would be a factor.”

Since leaving the governor’s office a month ago, Hogan has ramped up his teases of running for president in 2024, but has not committed to a campaign. Earlier this month, Hogan said on Fox News he was giving “very serious consideration” to a presidential run. During his interview with Todd on Sunday, Hogan said he’s going to make a decision on the potential run in “a relatively short period of time,” likely this spring.

During the Sunday exchange, Hogan also said he would not make a blanket pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee, specifically if that nominee was Trump.

“I’m a lifelong Republican who wants to support the nominee of the party, whoever that is,” Hogan said. “However, you know, I’ve said before I didn’t support Trump, I wouldn’t support Trump. You know, I’d put the country ahead of party and not put somebody in that is not, should not be the president.”

Hogan did not vote for Trump in either the 2016 or 2020 general elections. Instead, he wrote in Ronald Reagan during the 2020 election and wrote in his father for president during the 2016 election.

I'm a lifelong Republican who believes we desperately need a common sense conservative in the White House, but country comes before party. pic.twitter.com/Zp2Q0v6wSl — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) February 19, 2023

Hogan, who has been raising funds for a federal political action committee that could support a 2024 campaign, touted his moderate approach during the Sunday interview and distanced himself from the Republican Party’s focus on cultural issues, jabbing at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for fixating on schools teaching gender identity.

What DeSantis is doing with education in Florida “to me, it sounds like big government and authoritarian,” Hogan said.

“It’s not the most important issue. I think more people are concerned about the economy, inflation. They’re concerned about crime. But education’s one of the things that we’ve got to talk about.”