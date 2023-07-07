Baltimore lawyer Kenneth Ravenell delays prison with another appeal of money laundering conviction

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore lawyer Kenneth Ravenell, who was convicted of a federal money laundering conspiracy about 18 months ago, has managed to avoid going to prison for a while longer.

A three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit on Thursday granted Ravenell’s request for bail while that court considers his latest appeal. The brief order came one day before he was supposed to report to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Advertisement

Convicted in December 2021 of laundering his client’s drug proceeds, Ravenell was sentenced last June to almost five years in federal prison.

However, Ravenell quickly challenged the guilty finding, arguing the judge presiding over his trial neglected to properly instruct the jury about the law.

Advertisement

Last September, a three-judge panel on the Fourth Circuit upheld the prominent defense attorney’s conviction in a split ruling, with one judge voting for a new trial. Ravenell sought review from the entire Fourth Circuit bench, with the appellate court upholding the decision in a closely-split vote. The Supreme Court denied Ravenell’s request for the high court to consider his case.

In May, Ravenell’s attorneys asked for the Fourth Circuit to reconsider its decision based on a legal argument about the statute of limitations for crimes the government charged him with and the trial judge’s obligation to instruct the jury about the statute. In the earlier opinion denying the appeal, judges on the appellate court described the argument as “an extraordinarily close question.”

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

The National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers filed a brief in support of Ravenell, writing that, as a result of denying the appeal, “future criminal defendants in this circuit may suffer the same fate as Mr. Ravenell: the denial of the constitutional right to have a jury decide if the government has proved beyond a reasonable doubt that the prosecution does not violate the statute of limitations.”

Federal prosecutors opposed Ravenell’s latest appeal, arguing that several courts have already upheld his conviction, and that the money laundering conspiracy Ravenell was convicted of fell within the statute of limitations.

The Supreme Court of Maryland suspended Ravenell’s law license shortly after he was sentenced, but has not yet ruled permanently. It’s possible the court could reinstate Ravenell’s license if his conviction was overturned. In fact, the accomplished attorney continued to represent clients accused of crimes long after he himself was accused.

Ravenell was convicted of leading a scheme to profit from the drug proceeds of his client, kingpin and nightclub owner Richard Byrd, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute drugs and got sentenced to 26 years in federal prison. Byrd testified against Ravenell.

After being tried, Ravenell hired prominent attorney Josh Treem and investigator Sean Gordon, but prosecutors charged them, too, after a jailhouse interview with Byrd. The criminal defense community was quick to support Ravenell, Treem and Gordon, describing the investigation against him as government overreach.

Treem and Gordon were acquitted on all charges, and several prominent attorneys rose to Ravenell’s defense at sentencing.

Advertisement

Ravenell did not respond to a request for comment Friday. His attorney declined to comment.