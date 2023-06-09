Man shot, killed Thursday evening in Hamilton Hills neighborhood, Baltimore Police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A 27-year-old died after police found him wounded Thursday evening in Northeast Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded at 8:13 p.m. to the 6200 block of Catalpha Road in the Hamilton Hills neighborhood and found the man suffering from “what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the armpit,” Baltimore Police said in a news release.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Homicide detectives are investigating, and those with information are encouraged to contact investigators at 410-396-2100 or anonymously call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.