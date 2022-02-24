Maryland transportation officials approves plan to waive toll late fees during backlog of bills, customer service problems

Maryland Transportation Authority’s board voted Thursday to temporarily stop charging late fees on video toll bills to alleviate stress from customers who owe outstanding toll fees and are unable to connect by phone with understaffed customer service representatives.
A “customer assistance plan” gives customers a nine-month grace period to pay overdue video tolls bills without being charged an additional $25 late fee for every unpaid toll. The plan will also waive pending late fees on outstanding toll bills if customers pay the full amount of their toll transactions by the end of the grace period.
Will Pines, acting executive director for MDTA, emphasized the program should be considered a temporary payment plan and not a forgiveness program that eliminates outstanding bills. Customers are still required to pay their toll fees, he said.
The customer assistance plan starts Thursday and ends on Nov. 30. MDTA will again refer unpaid toll bills and late fees to the Motor Vehicle Administration’s central collection unit starting Dec. 1.
Maryland’s road tolls switched quickly to electronic-only tolling during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. The MDTA hired a toll vendor to manage video tolls. That contractor decided to postpone sending bills to customers for a year during the public health emergency.
But those decisions have created chaos for customers who are now being charged hundreds of dollars at once, with additional $25 late fees for unpaid bills. Customers have had complained of limited success reaching an employee to dispute charges because customer service phone lines are tied up.
Gov. Larry Hogan this month called the backlogged bills “a huge problem” and asked MDTA to provide leniency during the transition from customers not being charged for video tolls for over a year to suddenly being billed all at once.
“The deferral of toll bills during the pandemic protected Marylanders from hardship during one of the greatest health and economic emergencies of our lifetimes, but we realize paying off those bills now can be a challenge for many families,” James F. Ports, Jr., Maryland transportation secretary and MDTA board chairman, said in a statement.
As part of the plan, MDTA will use additional funds to hire subcontractors to make more representatives available to customers. Callers have previously been placed on hours-long waits to speak with a human about their bills.
Late fees that have already been paid will not be reimbursed, MDTA said. Late fees will be waived for each paid toll, but there may be a delay in reflecting the waiver on an online account until the payment is processed.
Latest Maryland
MDTA will continue to send customers their toll fees that have been backlogged by the pandemic into summer. If customers do not pay the total amount they owe by the end of the grace period, their late fees will not be waived.