In first month of curfew enforcement, no Baltimore youth were moved to connection centers; officials tout city’s outreach

More than one month after Baltimore City officials unveiled a plan to enforce a youth curfew, not a single child has been taken to what officials are calling a Youth Connection Center.

Bryan Doherty, a spokesman for Mayor Brandon Scott’s office, said that shows that the city’s outreach efforts are working. But Doherty declined to say how many youth have been found in violation of the curfew or to specify how exactly officials are engaging with young people.

“Between static locations and transportation teams, our teams are engaging with anywhere from 30-50 young people under 18 nightly, depending on the night,” Doherty said in an email. “Our teams are connecting them with services if needed, and there have been no major incidents.

“In fact, we haven’t needed to make any transports to the Youth Connection Centers, which means our engagement is working.”

Doherty did not explain specifically why no youth have been taken to the connection centers since curfew enforcement took effect May 26.

According to a Baltimore Police memo, only young people who agree to be taken to a Youth Connection Center may be taken there.

Mayor Scott has said the city would enforce a strict curfew this summer and characterized the move as a way to protect young people. The Democratic mayor announced it following an April 10 shooting near the Inner Harbor that left two teens wounded. He said the Youth Connection centers would balance “positive engagement opportunities with accountability for youth and their parents.”

In May, a memo from then-Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers who encounter young people violating the curfew were instructed to turn on their body cameras and contact both their supervisor and the Youth Connection Centers. Officers who encounter a crowd of 10 or more school-aged residents in violation of the curfew are directed to tell the group to disperse in three successive announcements, before the individuals could be relocated by a Youth Connection Center employee.

Young people take to a connection center then could be picked up by a parent or guardian, the police document said.

Police department officials referred all questions about the curfew to the mayor’s office.

The city has long had a year-round curfew, but it hasn’t always been enforced. Officials said they were going to start enforcing it May 26 and that it would emphasize support, safety and engagement, in contrast to past curfew attempts that overemphasized the role of law enforcement.

Under the city’s plan, non-law-enforcement city staff were to focus their monitoring efforts on the Inner Harbor, Fells Point and Federal Hill. These trained staff were to engage with young people and offer them transportation in city school vehicles operated by school system bus drivers to Youth Connection Centers.

One nonprofit group, We Our Us, has been in those areas engaging with the youth and informing them of the mayor’s programs. The organization’s mission is to unify people across Baltimore and show boys and young men productive pathways for their lives

“I think the curfew is some good stuff if the community is involved,” said Andrew Knox, executive director of We Our Us. “Since the mayor acknowledged the curfew, it gave us a chance to engage people downtown.”

During the first weekend after curfew enforcement began, there wasn’t any gun violence involving young people or any major incidents, according to the mayor’s office.

After that first weekend, Scott called the curfew a success because there was no need to transport anyone to the Youth Connection Centers.

“Our innovative approach ensured that the beginning of our strategy worked and helped keep young people and our communities safe this holiday weekend,” Scott said in an emailed statement.

Last month, city officials said the Youth Connection Centers would be located at the C.C. Jackson Recreation Center in Park Heights on the city’s west side and the Rita Church Recreation Center in Clifton Park on the east side.

This week, however, only the C.C. Jackson center is being used for this purpose, said Tamera Williams, an employee at that rec center. This could not be confirmed Monday by the mayor’s office.

Williams said officials have brought no new kids to the recreation center over the past month.

“The kids we are getting now are the same ones as before,” Williams said. “Most of the kids come in here to play basketball since there isn’t much else to do. They aren’t really the kids getting into stuff.”

Knox said the curfew efforts have been successful in the downtown area.

“In the past five weeks, the youth haven’t been out of control,” he said. “We have seen a few of the youth, but we have not been seeing or hearing hordes of them being out.”

The curfew, according to Harrison’s memo, is in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for children under age 14.

Teens aged 14 to 17 have a curfew of 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Memorial Day weekend through the last Sunday of August. The rest of the year, those teens will have an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on Friday and Saturday nights and a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew the other days of the week, the police memo says.

Exceptions include children and teens who are accompanied by their parents, those who are working or traveling to or from work, and those traveling to or from school.