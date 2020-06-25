Baltimore Police say lessons learned from Freddie Gray unrest aided response to 2020 demonstrations

In 2015, Baltimore’s response to the unrest following the death of Freddie Gray was also criticized when 235 people were arrested, 20 officers were injured, and nearly 300 businesses were damaged, about a dozen burned. The police union said the department’s response was hindered by leadership that wanted to preserve image over officer safety. A union after-action report said commanders did not want police to be perceived as aggressors, and officers were not empowered to take action.