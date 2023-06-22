Adnan Syed asks Maryland Supreme Court to reject appeal from brother of victim, but to accept his own

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Lawyers for Adnan Syed have asked the Supreme Court of Maryland to reject an appeal from the brother of the woman Syed was once convicted of killing, but to accept his own petition to the high court.

A jury in 2000 found Syed guilty in the killing of 18-year-old Hae Min Lee and a judge sentenced him to life in prison. After more than 20 years behind bars, Syed walked free last September when Baltimore prosecutors formally raised concerns about the integrity of his decades-old convictions.

Advertisement

But Lee’s brother, Young Lee, noted an appeal, arguing that he wasn’t given enough notice about the September hearing to attend in person, violating his rights as a crime victim representative. Back and forth appellate briefs prolonged the case that earned notoriety because of the hit podcast “Serial.”

The state’s second-highest court, the Appellate Court of Maryland, in March ordered Syed’s convictions reinstated for a do-over of the hearing so that Young Lee could attend in person, rather than by video call. Not long after Syed appealed that decision to the state Supreme Court, lawyers for Young Lee filed their own appeal, arguing the appellate court decision didn’t go far enough for victims’ rights.

Advertisement

In a filing Wednesday, Syed’s attorneys said Young Lee’s petition asks the state Supreme Court to radically reshape the criminal legal system by giving victims or their representatives the same standing under the law as prosecutors and defendants.

Lee’s lawyers had asked the Supreme Court to consider giving victims or their attorneys the opportunity to challenge evidence and cross-examine witnesses, something they haven’t been allowed to do before in criminal proceedings.

“To the extent Mr. Lee seeks to so fundamentally change our legal system, his request should be directed to the General Assembly,” wrote Erica Suter and Brian Zavin, the public defenders representing Syed.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

They asked that the state Supreme Court reject the appeal, but to take up the questions Syed raised in his petition in May.

After Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn overturned Syed’s conviction and life sentence in September, prosecutors under the direction of then-Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby dropped his charges with Young Lee’s notice of appeal pending.

Syed said prosecutors dropping his charges should have voided Young Lee’s appeal. In effect, his lawyers argued, there was no longer a criminal case to challenge.

Phinn on a Friday afternoon in September set the hearing for the following Monday. Prosecutors told Young Lee when it would be held shortly after the date was scheduled, saying he could watch the hearing by Zoom. Come Monday Sept. 19, a lawyer for Young Lee walked into the packed courtroom and argued that his client, who lived in California, hadn’t been given enough time to attend the hearing in person.

Finding that the law only provided he must be given “reasonable” notice, without specifying how much time, Phinn paused the proceedings for Young Lee to attend by video and allowed him to speak. In its ruling reinstating Syed’s conviction, the appellate court found the law doesn’t guarantee a victim the right to speak at a hearing to vacate a defendant’s conviction.

Advertisement

Syed’s attorneys, in their appeal to the state Supreme Court, argued that appearance by video satisfied Young Lee’s right to attend. They also contend that Young Lee being in the courtroom instead of participating by video call wouldn’t have changed Phinn’s decision to throw out Syed’s conviction, arguing the appellate court shouldn’t have reinstated Syed’s conviction based on a “harmless” error.

The state’s highest court decided that Syed shouldn’t have to go back to prison while it considers whether to accept his appeal. Since his release, Syed has been working for Georgetown University’s prison reform program.