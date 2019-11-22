xml:space="preserve">

Maryland drivers posing mannequins as a second passenger in high occupancy vehicle lanes may still face paying an arm and a leg in fines, state police warned Friday.

Rockville Barrack troopers posted the notice to motorists on social media after one such driver used a CPR dummy dressed in a wig and clothes to drive along an HOV lane on Interstate 270. State police were not immediately able to say when the incident took place.

MSP Rockville Barrack Troopers routinely patrol I-270 in order to enforce the laws of HOV Lanes. Just to clarify: This...

Posted by Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack 'N' on Thursday, November 21, 2019

Troopers posted a photo of the prop, which appears to be a legless dummy seated in the rear of a vehicle, complete with curly hair, a sweatshirt and a floral skirt. Some commenters applauded the creativity, while others cracked jokes about how the driver took the added step of buckling the mannequin into its seat.

A violation of the HOV lane typically carries a $90 fine for offenders.

“Just to clarify: This dressed and seat-belted CPR manikin w/ Wig, does NOT qualify as a 2nd Passenger in the State of Maryland,” the post states. “We hope this clears up any confusion that drivers may have.”

