Maryland drivers posing mannequins as a second passenger in high occupancy vehicle lanes may still face paying an arm and a leg in fines, state police warned Friday.
Rockville Barrack troopers posted the notice to motorists on social media after one such driver used a CPR dummy dressed in a wig and clothes to drive along an HOV lane on Interstate 270. State police were not immediately able to say when the incident took place.
Troopers posted a photo of the prop, which appears to be a legless dummy seated in the rear of a vehicle, complete with curly hair, a sweatshirt and a floral skirt. Some commenters applauded the creativity, while others cracked jokes about how the driver took the added step of buckling the mannequin into its seat.
A violation of the HOV lane typically carries a $90 fine for offenders.
“Just to clarify: This dressed and seat-belted CPR manikin w/ Wig, does NOT qualify as a 2nd Passenger in the State of Maryland,” the post states. “We hope this clears up any confusion that drivers may have.”