Former Maryland correctional officer pleads guilty after sexually assaulting 3 inmates

A former Maryland correctional officer has pleaded guilty to federal civil rights violations for sexually assaulting three prison inmates, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release that Owen Nesmith, 54, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges including three counts of deprivation of rights under the color of law and to making a false statement, all of which stem from his sexual contact with the three prisoners.

Nesmith, who was a lieutenant at Maryland Correctional Institution Jessup, is the last of 20 defendants charged with federal racketeering and related charges to plead guilty, authorities said. “Five other correctional officers/employees previously pleaded guilty to their roles in a racketeering conspiracy,” the press release said.

Nesmith admitted that from 2005 to 2017 as a correctional officer at the Maryland Correctional Institution Jessup he sexually assaulted three inmates, the release said. In February 2005, Nesmith followed an inmate back to his cell and told him he wanted the victim to perform a sex act on Nesmith, which he did.

In another incident, in July 2015, an inmate needed an identification badge, and Nesmith offered to take him to the ID office. On the way there, Nesmith grabbed the the inmate’s genital area, told the inmate he needed to do a strip search and sexually assaulted him, authorities said.

Nesmith also admitted that in December 2017 he engaged in a sex act with another victim without his consent when the victim came to Nesmith’s office to discuss obtaining a job in sanitation. Since Nesmith was the acting lieutenant of the building at the time, the victim needed Nesmith’s approval to obtain that job.

Nesmith admitted that when he was questioned by law enforcement, he falsely stated that he had never had any inappropriate relationships or sexual contact with any inmates while he was a correctional officer at the Jessup facility, authorities said.

Efforts to reach Nesmith’s attorneys, Stephen Mercer and Teresa Whalen, for comment on the case were unsuccessful Wednesday.

Nesmith faces up to 17 years in prison for deprivation of rights under the color of law and making false statements, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. A sentencing date for Nesmith has not yet been set.