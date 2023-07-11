Baltimore, Anne Arundel County under Code Orange air quality alert

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County are under a Code Orange air quality alert Tuesday and Wednesday. People in sensitive groups, such as seniors, children, pregnant women and those with respiratory and heart conditions are advised to limit outdoor activity.

Sunny skies and hot temperatures this week will lead to more ozone and air pollution, which is expected to peak on Wednesday. Ozone can be harmful to breathe, especially for people with asthma.

It can also travel by wind. Warm temperatures will react with cooler water over the Chesapeake Bay, resulting in breezes that recirculate pollution around Baltimore Tuesday, the Maryland Department of Environment said.

Eastern Baltimore City and Baltimore County will be impacted the most by ozone, MDE said. Temperatures will continue to be above average Wednesday and Thursday, but windy weather will “keep ozone in check” later in the week, according to MDE.