Why didn’t Baltimore Police, other agencies know about Brooklyn Day? City Council hopes to find out.

Eleven days after gunfire ripped through a block party at South Baltimore’s Brooklyn Homes public housing complex, questions about how the event escaped the notice of police and the housing authority remain unanswered.

Hundreds of people went to Brooklyn Day, an annual party held almost every summer for the past three decades, and a series of shootings just after midnight July 2, left two dead and 28 others with injuries. The event, which featured pony rides and a DJ, did not have any police assigned.

The Baltimore Police Department, subject to federal oversight because of its history of unconstitutional policing, emphasizes its community policing model as the solution to rebuilding residents’ trust. Community policing requires officers to spend more time in the neighborhoods they patrol, getting to know the residents and the goings-on there.

The Brooklyn neighborhood’s rate of 911 calls per resident is nearly 42% higher than the city average, with 21,782 calls for service through July 7 this year, according to city data.

So, how did a police department focused on communities not know about a massive party in a neighborhood it has been called to thousands of times?

Baltimore City Council members hope to find out. Public Safety and Government Operations Committee Chair Mark Conway scheduled an oversight hearing Thursday at 5 p.m. where he and others plan to ask officials from the police department, the housing authority, the mayor’s office and other agencies what they knew and when they knew it.

“Why did we end up with a situation where there were no officers on scene when this happened?” Conway said in an interview with The Baltimore Sun.

Investigators look for evidence as trash is swept up following a mass shooting of 30 people during a block party at Brooklyn Homes in South Baltimore. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

While the hearing will focus on the police department’s planning and response, or lack thereof, Conway said other agencies also will face scrutiny.

”If [the housing authority] knew a week in advance this event was going to happen, they should communicate it,” he said. “If [the housing authority] had security on site, they should let [police] know.”

City officials were quick to point out that the event was “unpermitted” and “unsanctioned,” with Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley saying at a press conference that police learned about the event the day of. But even when police learned about the party — someone called to report there were “hundreds” of armed people there — additional officers were not redirected.

At one point before the shooting, after receiving reports of gunfire earlier in the evening, police sent their helicopter to fly over the scene.

The police department declined to answer questions ahead of Thursday’s hearing.

In a statement Wednesday to The Sun, the Housing Authority of Baltimore City, which employs a full-time property manager at Brooklyn Homes, largely laid the blame for its lack of knowledge at residents’ feet, writing that a community event of any size requires “prior written authorization.”

“A former resident used to coordinate [Brooklyn Day] and notify the Asset Manager at Brooklyn Homes,” wrote Ingrid Antionio, a housing authority spokesperson. “Unfortunately, she passed away a few years ago and it became less coordinated and not a calendar event.”

Police were present at Brooklyn Days of years past, including last year, and community members have wondered why no officers were at the housing complex until after bullets were flying.

“The first time they don’t show up, a mass shooting happened,” said Ashley Smith, a resident. “I feel strongly in my heart that if the police were there it wouldn’t have happened.”

Councilman Ryan Dorsey, who represents northeast Baltimore, has been vocal in the wake of the Brooklyn shooting about what he believes is unwillingness of Baltimore Police to intervene in large unpermitted events.

“The department seems chronically unprepared to be able to intervene until they become problematically large,” said Dorsey, a frequent critic of the department. “I chalk it up to just one more of the countless things that BPD could do effectively but doesn’t care enough to do.”

Dorsey, who does not sit on the Public Safety Committee and will not attend Thursday’s hearing, said he has had issues in his district where unpermitted parties have been held in Herring Run Park, which is across the street from the Northeast District police station. In one instance, the people throwing the party rented a U-Haul truck and drove it into the middle of the park to unload a sound system and a grill, Dorsey said. The councilman said it took the department hours to intervene.

“There’s nothing prevented by the consent decree about calling for a bunch of officers to come and say ‘nobody else is coming in here. This event is shut down,’” Dorsey said.

As to Brooklyn Day, Worley said after the shooting that the department would look internally to see what it could have done differently.

“We are definitely looking into this to see if anyone knew ahead of time that Brooklyn Day was occurring July 1,” Worley said at a news conference July 3. “I can tell you all of our social media analysts, our intel officer from the Southern, none of the officers that I spoke to ever escalated anything that Brooklyn Day was happening that day. We knew it was coming, we just didn’t know when.”

He also acknowledged that day that the department reacted “too late” to the event once it knew.

The party was advertised widely on social media and fliers were printed and distributed throughout Brooklyn Homes.

Conway, the Public Safety Committee chair, said he asked the department to turn in a narrative of when it became aware of the block party and how that information was shared around the department.

Some policing experts say a better relationship with community members could have helped the department both prepare for the event and use it as an opportunity to strengthen ties between residents and police.

”It’s really about being a part of that community, so that they are integrated into those events. It’s not just, ‘Oh, we’re sending a heavy police presence out because we think trouble is coming.’ It’s ‘we’re involved, we’re part of the celebrations, we’re part of the community,’” said Charlotte Gill, an associate professor at George Mason University who has researched community policing effectiveness.

As a strategy, Gill said, community policing can help departments be proactive and collaborative with residents, rather than reactive. With community events such as a block party, that could look like sharing information about safety risks and finding community-led solutions, such as an agreed-upon end time.

Police have worked to strengthen community policing efforts since a scathing 2016 U.S. Department of Justice investigation found the agency’s relationship with certain communities was “broken,” and that its failure around community policing and transparency “erodes the community trust.”

The city’s consent decree monitoring team and the federal judge overseeing the city’s efforts have cautioned that staffing shortages are hindering progress toward a more community-oriented style of policing. Departmental turnover also may play a role. The major for the Southern District, where Brooklyn is located, changed from 2022 to 2023.

Officers, too, say time constraints have made it difficult to build relationships with community members. One officer quoted in a 2022 Crime and Justice Institute summary of focus groups with Baltimore Police described a “skeleton crew” that is “triaging cases.”

”An insufficient number of officers means that the department can barely deploy enough patrol officers to answer the calls for service, let alone spend 15 or 20 minutes of each hour in less fraught community engagement,” said U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar, who oversees the department’s reform progress, at a quarterly consent decree hearing in April.

To address these gaps, the department has taken steps toward reducing call volume and workload, including by using third-party vendors or telephone units to respond to some calls and using civilians where possible. The monitor team found in December that BPD “has not worked fast enough” on those efforts.

Without that trusting, collaborative relationship with the community, police departments taking enforcement actions, like shutting down a party, can become fraught, experts said.

Doing things without discussion or buy-in is “where you run into challenges,” Gill said.

Peter Moskos, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice who was also briefly a Baltimore Police officer, said a police presence is beneficial for large gatherings, like at Preakness or Artscape, and that staffing those types of events shouldn’t be reinventing the wheel. Having officers on scene could mean they’re able to observe the mood of the party and spot any known troublemakers.

Baltimore Police have not specified how they would classify Brooklyn Day, which was estimated at hundreds-large by a police helicopter that flew over prior to the shooting.

Charging documents for a 17-year-old facing handgun charges in connection with the mass shooting describe that police initially sought charges for inciting a riot. The department’s policy on demonstrations and civil disturbances said a protest or assembly can be terminated or dispersed only when it has become a civil disturbance or imminently threatens to become one.

Moskos pointed out that if police were present at Brooklyn Day and had broken up the event too soon, that also could have strained community relationships.

“They’re damned if they do, damned if they don’t,” he said.

Conway noted that the city successfully manages crowds much larger than Brooklyn Day throughout the year.

“I’m sure there’s crowd control we can do that would not inflame the situation,” he said.

Baltimore Sun data reporter Annie Jennemann contributed data analysis to this article.