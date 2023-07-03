What we’ve learned about the 30 people struck by gunfire Sunday in Brooklyn

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The gunfire that shattered a South Baltimore community as it celebrated “Brooklyn Day” Saturday into Sunday stole the lives of a young man and woman and injured 28 others — the youngest of which are 13-years-old.

Details are slowly emerging about the shooting, which tore through the Brooklyn neighborhood block party at 12:35 a.m. Sunday after a celebration that included DJs, face-painting, pony rides and grilling.

It is by far the bloodiest single episode of violence in Baltimore in recent memory.

Families are mourning the loss of Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, and Kylis Fagbemi, 20, and four people remained in critical condition at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center as of Monday afternoon. Three others remained at the hospital in stable condition.

The vast majority of the injured were in their teens. Fifteen of them were under 18-years-old.

Police say they still are searching for those responsible, which they believe could include two or more shooters.

Here is a list of those killed and injured in the shooting:

Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18

Kylis Fagbemi, 20

A 13-year-old girl

A 13-year-old boy

A 14-year-old girl

A 15-year-old boy

A 15-year-old girl

A 15-year-old girl

A 16-year-old girl

A 16-year-old girl

A 16-year-old girl

A 16-year-old boy

A 16-year-old boy

A 17-year-old girl

A 17-year-old girl

A 17-year-old boy

A 17-year-old boy

A 18-year-old woman

A 18-year-old woman

A 18-year-old man

A 18-year-old man

A 18-year-old man

A 19-year-old woman

A 19-year-old woman

A 19-year-old woman

One 20-year-old woman

One 22-year-old man

One 23-year-old man

One 31-year-old man

One 32-year-old women

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.