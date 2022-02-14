Baltimore’s Ukrainian community worried but resolute as threat of Russian invasion looms

Before Sunday morning’s service at St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in Baltimore, Stefania Gercthak said she set out a candle, as she prayed for peace in Ukraine.
The flame — flickering softly in a red jar between a pair of poinsettia plants — burned for her sisters, nieces and nephews who still live in Ukraine.
Gercthak said her family members’ daily lives have so far remained largely unchanged by the rising tension along the nation’s border with Russia, but she fears for their safety.
Lately, members of Baltimore’s Ukrainian community have watched anxiously alongside the world, as Russia has amassed some 100,000 troops on the nation’s eastern and southern borders, according to U.S. officials. Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied that he intends to invade, but the United States has ordered almost all of the staff from its embassy in Kyiv to evacuate amid mounting fears that war is imminent.
“Everybody is worried,” said Gercthak, who came to Baltimore in 1993.
At first, she hoped that Putin was merely creating a show of force. But after hearing news reports about the American evacuation from Ukraine, she became increasingly alarmed, and started trying to reach her sister to make sure she was prepared.
Gercthak, whose husband died suddenly just a few months ago, said she considered returning to the former Soviet republic to live close to her family, but the recent threat have led her to question that plan.
During his service at St. Michael, Father Vasyl Sivinskyi prayed for peace in his homeland, standing before an ornate archway brightly painted with figures like Jesus and the Virgin Mary.
In the church, whose golden domes overlook the southern edge of Patterson Park, he said Russia’s actions in recent weeks have been incredibly troubling.
“All the time — aggression. All the time,” he said after the service, which was held in Ukrainian. “Why? Why go into Ukraine?”
Russia’s actions could be its latest attempt to separate its neighbor from Western influence. Russia has demanded that Ukraine be prohibited from joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which includes the United States and dozens of European countries, and that the military alliance pull back forces from Eastern Europe.
For some, Russia’s escalations have conjured up memories from 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea, Ukraine’s southern peninsula, in an effort to continue asserting in its influence in the region. Ethnic Russians, a majority in Crimea, largely supported joining Russia, but the decision was not recognized by Ukraine, and most of the global political community. While in control, Russia has banned certain Crimean Tartar groups and imprisoned some Crimean Tartar activists it accused of terrorism.
The annexation took place shortly after Ukrainian protesters took to the streets to oppose President Viktor Yanukovych’s decision not to sign an association agreement with the European Union. After deadly clashes between demonstrators and police, Yanukovych fled the country. He later emerged in Russia.
Halyna Mudryi, a Baltimore-based Ukrainian artist, said she’s been losing sleep over the Russian threat of invasion of her ancestral country.
“They’ve been through so much since 2014,” Mudryi said. “For them, it’s just been ongoing and … they’ve strengthened. They’re willing to fight until the last man.”
Many Ukrainians understand, she said, that it’s Putin and his government — and not the average Russian citizen — posing the threat.
“Many Russian people don’t want war, don’t want to attack Ukraine. But they’ve been silenced all these years. Ukrainians know that. They have no freedom of speech in Russia. I can’t hold anything personally against the Russian people.”
Tatyana Baytler, founder of the Russian Maryland Cultural Center, said she worries that events abroad could lead to anti-Russian sentiment here in the United States.
“We are a part of American society,” she said, adding that she worries her Russian accent would make her susceptible to scrutiny.
Though she has not been in Russia for a long time, and no longer has family there, she said she can sympathize with those living on the borders, where violence could break out.
“It should not be this way,” said Baytler, who lives in Montgomery County. “Ukrainian people and Russian people were always in partnership. They were brothers to each other, and now it’s like everyone is the enemy.”
Peter Charchalis, the son of Ukrainian immigrants who married a woman from Ukraine, said he believes the Russian people have done too little to challenge Putin. Charchalis lived in Ukraine from 2000 through 2014 while working for an American company. He witnessed major political upheaval, including the revolution and ouster of Yanukovych in 2014.
“My hope,” said Charchalis, now a real estate agent who resides in Baltimore County, “was that the economic and political pressure on Russia would make them relent, and that Russians themselves would hold their government accountable.”
Western countries, Charchalis said, also share some of the blame for the threat to Ukraine.
“I’m heartbroken,” he said. “The great powers fail to recognize Russia for what it is. Russia has been actively trying to annihilate Ukraine for the last 400 years, and I do not exaggerate. There’s been an active program of destruction of the Ukrainian ethos and national identity, and they haven’t succeeded.”
Ukrainians are resilient, Charchalis said, and they continue to be resolute in the face of Russia.
Mudryi, who has relatives near Lviv, in western Ukraine, has the same impression.
“They’re not scared. They’re prepared,” she said. “I feel that, after 30 years of independence, it’s about time that Ukraine feels they do have a little power, they do have a little muscle, and they’re going to show it. They’re going to use it if they have to. I’m hopeful.”
Ukraine is important to Putin and Russia, she said, because so much of Russian history and culture emanates from the country.
“Putin without Ukraine is not going to have his empire again,” she said.
Charchalis sees it differently. Putin, he says, has a lot to lose if Ukraine remains independent.
“Russia cannot afford to see Ukraine succeed,” he said. “They can’t afford to have a prosperous, independent, pluralistic society, that was a former Soviet republic, exist … because every Russian will question, ‘Well, why can’t I have that?’”
Charchalis says he’s heartbroken at the prospect of an invasion.
“Ukraine never attacked anyone. Ukraine never threatened anyone,” he said.
“It’s a very precarious situation,” he said. “The problem that most people don’t realize is, this isn’t going to go away. They’ll de-escalate but they can re-escalate at any time.”
His wife, Oksana, has family in Ukraine. What do Charchalis and his wife hear from them? “Prepare for the worst, hope for the best.”
Maria Yavorivskyy of Catonsville, said her father escaped Ukraine in the World War II era under the cover of darkness and fled to Germany before settling in Baltimore’s Fells Point. In recent days, the St. Michael parishioner said she and her family have been anxiously following updates coming out of Ukraine.
Her husband still has siblings and a daughter in the country, and has been glued to his phone for updates, Yavorivskyy said.
Because the family lives in the western part of Ukraine, they are less concerned that a Russian invasion would reach them, but the uncertainty is uneasy, she said.
“He’s on pins and needles, and he said the minute war breaks out, he’s going,” she said. “He wouldn’t — I guess — be himself if they perish and he lives.”
The Associated Press contributed to this article.