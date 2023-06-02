95 fugitives arrested in crime sweep called Operation Washout, led by U.S. Marshals Service

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A multi-agency law enforcement operation resulted in the arrests of 95 fugitives, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The operation, known as Operation Washout, is a Marshal Service-led partnership with federal, state and municipal law enforcement agencies focused on arresting the most violent offenders and targeting criminal organizations.

“Operation Washout, a counter-gang/violent offender initiative focuses on disruption and destabilization of targeted criminal enterprises and reduction of violence within Baltimore City and Prince George’s County,” U.S. Marshal of Maryland Johnny Hughes said in a press release,

The operation’s task force arrested the 95 people from May 1 to May 26. Among those arrested were 17 suspects wanted for homicide, 16 for attempted homicide, 19 for robbery and seven wanted for weapon-related charges, said Don Snider, commander of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. Snider said a majority of the offenders were arrested for crimes in Baltimore, Baltimore County and Prince George’s County.

“The problem of repeat offenders isn’t just a problem in Baltimore, but a problem everywhere,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison. “What we know is when people commit violent crime it doesn’t just start at that crime. It is a problem, which is why it’s important for us to work together.”

The operation also resulted in the arrest of seven documented gang members and associates, as well as the seizure of 10 firearms, 72 pounds of marijuana, 78 grams of crack cocaine, 6 grams of heroin and $32,000, said Harrison.

“Through coordination and partnership, more than 90 violent fugitives have been taken off the streets as part of Operation Washout,” United States Attorney Erek Barron said. “Reducing violent crime remains a top priority of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. We will continue to work with our partners and use every tool available to hold accountable those who commit violent crime.”

This year, Baltimore has had 116 homicides and 255 nonfatal shootings, according to police data. Although the task force ended with its last arrest on May 26, the Capital Area Region Task Force and other agencies are still working independently to catch fugitives, Snider said.