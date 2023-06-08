Baltimore Police Commissioner Harrison to leave contract early; veteran Richard Worley nominated to replace him

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison will depart before the end of his contract, city officials announced Thursday, and Mayor Brandon Scott has nominated a veteran of the city department to replace him.

Harrison, the city’s commissioner since 2019, will leave sometime this summer, officials are slated to announce during a hastily scheduled news conference at City Hall.

Deputy Commissioner Richard Worley, a 25-year member of the force, will become acting commissioner and is Scott’s selection for the post.

The announcement comes just days after Harrison unequivocally denied during a Baltimore City Council hearing that he was leaving for a chief position in nearby Washington, D.C. He hedged, however, when council members questioned whether he would be remaining in his current position until the end of his contract in March 2024.

“There may be a consideration that I may have to consider,” Harrison added after Councilman Eric Costello continued to press for an answer. “If and when it comes, I may have to make that consideration.”

Harrison serves at the pleasure of Scott, a first-term Democrat who will be up for reelection in 2024. Scott inherited Harrison who was selected by former Mayor Catherine Pugh.

“That’s a conversation that the mayor and I have to have,” Harrison said when first asked the question.

Harrison, a Louisiana native, took the reins of the Baltimore Police Department in 2019, moving from New Orleans where he spent 27 years rising through the ranks. Harrison was the pick of a city search panel but he was actually Pugh’s second choice. She first announced she was selecting Joel Fitzgerald, the police chief of Fort Worth, Texas, but selected Harrison after Fitzgerald withdrew.

Harrison, who led New Orleans through its federal consent decree, was tapped to do the same in Baltimore after a U.S. Department of Justice investigation in the wake of Freddie Gray’s death from injuries sustain in police custody found a pattern of unconstitutional policing by the force, particularly in minority neighborhoods. But six years and millions of dollars later, the city will likely continue to be under its complex consent decree “for a couple of years,” Harrison said Monday.

The department is still on track to exit its consent decree but the relatively slow pace of revamping Baltimore’s flawed department through a bureaucratic federal process has tried the patience of many. Staffing shortages and struggles to improve technology have extended the city’s ability to reform unconstitutional policing practices.

Harrison also has led the city’s police force as it struggled with stubborn gun violence, recording more than 300 homicides each year since 2015, and consistent shortages of patrol officers.

Worley began his career as an officer in the Western District and rose through the ranks to become Deputy Commissioner of Operations. During a major shake-up in department ranks in 2021, Worley, then a colonel, moved from chief of patrol to taking over the Criminal Investigations Division.