Drones, drugs and phones: 15 people including a correctional officer charged in state prison smuggling

State authorities have indicted 15 people, including inmates, civilians and a correctional officer, on charges related to three separate contraband smuggling conspiracies involving Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown.

The state’s investigation uncovered criminal networks using drones, a correctional officer and a hospital to smuggle drugs such as fentanyl, cell phones, tools and more into the state prison.

“Anytime contraband is introduced into one of our facilities, it places our staff and the incarcerated in danger,” said Carolyn Scruggs, secretary of the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. “We will not tolerate contraband because it can lead to violence.”

The indictments were announced Thursday by Scruggs and Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown.

“Crimes committed behind locked prison gates are as much a threat to our communities as crimes committed in our neighborhoods and streets,” Brown said.

The investigation started in April 2022 after drugs and other contraband were recovered when an inmate returned to the Roxbury Correctional Institution from a hospital visit.

The corrections department’s Intelligence and Investigative Division worked with the Office of the Attorney General to uncover what turned out to be multiple smuggling conspiracies.

In one case, an inmate recruited two people via Instagram and paid them to fly drones over Roxbury’s fence and drop drugs and other contraband for him to distribute inside. On Sept. 7, 2022, law enforcement disrupted an attempted drone delivery and arrested two Baltimore residents outside the prison. Investigators also found a drone the pair had crashed the night before while attempting to make a delivery.

The recovered packages had drugs, tools, cell phones, phone chargers, SIM cards, headphones and thumb drives. The inmate is charged with contraband conspiracy and illegal possession of a telecommunications device in a place of confinement.

The two Baltimore residents are charged with contraband conspiracy and one of them has additional charges of possession of controlled dangerous substances with the intent to distribute and attempt to deliver contraband to a place of confinement.

In the second case, correctional officer Temille Ashby, a 10-year veteran of the department who only worked at the facility for overtime, smuggled drugs to an inmate who would redistribute them within Roxbury.

Ashby’s normally worked at Jessup Correctional Institution in Anne Arundel County, but occasionally she worked overtime shifts in the kitchen at Roxbury where the inmate was assigned to work.

On Nov. 5, 2022, investigators found a bundle of about 158 strips of Suboxone that Ashby had hidden in her body. Authorities said Suboxone, which is used to treat narcotics dependence, is sold for $100 a strip inside of prison, and financial records showed that Ashby had received about $16,132 in payments on Cash App from the inmate and his family members.

Ashby, 33, is charged with contraband conspiracy, possession of controlled dangerous substances with the intent to distribute and attempt to deliver contraband to a place of confinement. The inmate is charged with contraband conspiracy and illegal possession of a telecommunications device in a place of confinement.

In the last case, authorities said a Roxbury inmate taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore collected bundles of drugs and other contraband hidden in hospital bathrooms by friends and family of other inmates.

The inmate hid the contraband in his clothing and smuggled the items back to Roxbury, where he gave the packages to other inmates for redistribution.

Between April 2022 through August 2022, law enforcement found four packages of drugs and other contraband intended to be smuggled into the facility. The recovered packages had drugs, including fentanyl, cell phones, power adaptors, flash drives and cigarettes.

Three inmates are charged with contraband conspiracy. The inmate who smuggled the packages also is charged with possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

The second inmate also is charged with attempt to possess contraband in a place of confinement, and the third with illegal possession of a telecommunications device in a place of confinement.

Two outsiders, one from Baltimore and one from Waldorf, also are charged with contraband conspiracy.

After searching the cells in the Roxbury facility, investigators indicted five more inmates with charges including possession of contraband, illegal possession of a telecommunications device in a place of confinement and possession of controlled dangerous substance in a place of confinement.

The indictment comes a little over a month after the attorney general office announced the the indictment of 11 individuals connected to a contraband conspiracy operating at Jessup Correctional Institution.

