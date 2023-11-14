Maryland’s landmark Child Victims Act faces first known constitutional challenge, from Archdiocese of Washington

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Maryland’s landmark law allowing people sexually abused as children to sue those responsible, no matter how much time has passed, faces its first known constitutional challenge, from the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington.

While widely anticipated, the legal challenge filed this month opens the door to prolonged appellate proceedings debating the constitutionality of the law known as the Child Victims Act, which took effect Oct. 1.

That law lifted a statute of limitations prohibiting victims from suing their abusers, or the institutions that employed them, after a certain amount of time. It also included a provision allowing an appeal on constitutional grounds to the Supreme Court of Maryland.

The Archdiocese of Washington has moved to dismiss a complaint brought on behalf of survivors of child sexual abuse in Prince George’s County Circuit Court, arguing that Maryland’s new law runs afoul of a law the legislature enacted in 2017 extending the statute of limitations. While the 2017 law said victims could file claims until they turned 38, a provision known as a “statute of repose” offered immunity for potential defendants after a victim’s 38th birthday.

“A statute of ‘repose,’ by its very nature, cannot be retroactively ‘repealed,’ and the legislature’s effort to do so was a clear violation of the due process clause and takings clause of the Maryland Constitution,” lawyers for the Archdiocese of Washington wrote. Attorneys for the church could not immediately be reached for comment.

The move comes after the Archdiocese of Baltimore, America’s oldest Catholic archdiocese, declared bankruptcy days before the Child Victims Act took effect and in anticipation of the flood of lawsuits it would bring. The bankruptcy filing froze existing lawsuits against the church and restricted further complaints in state court.

Some abuse survivors view the legal moves from the neighboring dioceses as “a coordinated, two-pronged effort to neutralize the Child Victims Act,” said David Lorenz, Maryland director of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, known as SNAP.

“It’s a delay tactic,” added Teresa Lancaster, an Annapolis attorney who survived abuse in the Baltimore archdiocese and now advocates for other victims. “They filed the bankruptcy, and this is like a one-two punch and they want to delay it as long as possible. I’ve always said they wanted the oldest survivors to die off.”

At the same time, Lancaster said, the community of survivors knew the constitutional challenge was coming.

She said survivors already have a host of lawyers on the case. “We expected it,” Lancaster said, “but we have some very good arguments ready to beat this down.”

Lorenz and Lancaster said survivors were calling on Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown to support the constitutionality of the law in the forthcoming appellate battle.

Spokespeople for Brown did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The constitutional challenge from the archdiocese mirrors its longtime fight against the passage of such a law. The Maryland Catholic Conference, which represents the church’s interests in Annapolis, long lobbied against such legislation.

However, Lancaster and Lorenz were quick to note that the Maryland Catholic Conference once fought for the right to pursue retroactive lawsuits against those who used asbestos when building Catholic schools.

“They used it to their benefit and now they want to say it’s not proper for survivors to make use of it,” Lorenz said.

This article will be updated.