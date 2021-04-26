Maryland’s population grew by 7%, census shows; state will retain 8 seats in Congress

Maryland’s population grew by 7% in the last decade, one of its slowest increases ever, according to U.S Census Bureau data released Monday.
The state’s population stands at 6,177,224 people, the 2020 Census results show. It now ranks as the 18th most populous state, up from 19th a decade ago.
Maryland is the 22nd-fastest growing state as a percentage of population. Maryland grew faster than neighbors Pennsylvania, a 2.4% increase, and West Virginia, which lost 3.2% of its population. Virginia, 7.9% increase, Delaware, 10.2% increase and Washington, D.C., 14.6% increase, grew faster than Maryland.
The census numbers are used to determine how many congressional representatives each state gets. Maryland will retain its eight seats in the House of Representatives.
Census data also affects how billions of dollars in federal funds are allocated.
The nation’s population grew by 7.4%, to 331,449,281. That was its second slowest increase in history.
The figures were publicly released after unprecedented delays, with census operations complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Trump administration’s handling of the once-in-a-decade count. The deadline for the tally abruptly changed several times under the former president.
The bureau was legally required to deliver state population totals by Dec. 31 but said it could not meet that deadline.
More detailed information showing the state’s population by demographic factors such race and age — plus the population of cities and counties — is not expected to be released until August. That data will be used to redraw congressional districts.
This story will be updated.