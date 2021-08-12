Less than half of Maryland population is white, reflecting nation’s increasing diversity, census shows

Less than half of Marylanders now identify as white, a reflection of the nation’s increasing diversity over the past decade, the 2020 census data released Thursday showed.
The once-in-a-decade head count also showed that Baltimore’s population continued to shrink, with the city losing 5.7% of its population since 2010.
In addition to revealing the most up-to-date picture of communities’ demographics, the data released Thursday will be used to draw new boundaries for congressional and local legislative districts, shaping the political landscape for the next decade. The population numbers also help determine how federal dollars are divvied up among states and communities and where new schools and roads are built.
The figures from Maryland show that non-Hispanic white residents made up 47% of the state’s population in 2020, down from 55% in the 2010 count.
The share of Marylanders identifying as Asian, Hispanic or Latino increased over the past decade. The Asian population grew to 7% from 5% of the state’s population, and Hispanic or Latino to 12% from 8%.
The proportion of Black residents was 29%, which was unchanged from the 2010 count.
And the percentage of Marylanders identifying as two or more races doubled, to more than 4%.
Baltimore’s continued population loss was expected and had been foreshadowed by annual population estimates, which suggested that the number of city residents in 2019 dropped below 600,000 for the first time in a century.
The city’s population was 585,708 during the 2020 census, down from 620,961 in 2010.
Somerset County on the Eastern Shore, and Allegany County in Western Maryland, both lost even higher shares of their population than the city, with Somerset declining by 7% and Allegany by more than 9%.
Meanwhile, Frederick and Howard counties were the fastest growing in Maryland, with both experiencing population increases of about 16% in the past 10 years.
The Census Bureau in April released population totals for each state as part of the once-in-a-decade process of redistributing the 435 seats in the House of Representatives among states. Maryland’s number of representatives remains unchanged at eight seats.
Those numbers showed that the state’s population, now nearly 6.2 million, grew by 7% in the past decade, among its slowest paces ever.
The information released Thursday is far more detailed, showing local-level population counts and the demographic composition of states and communities.
The state still needs to adjust the raw data released Thursday to count imprisoned people at their last known address, rather than where they are incarcerated. That adjustment is required by state law.
Baltimore Sun data journalist Steve Earley and reporter Clara Longo de Freitas contributed to this article.