Baltimore’s Catholic archdiocese will not oppose release of AG report detailing 80 years worth of sexual abuse

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore will not oppose the Maryland Attorney General’s Office’s efforts to make public a report detailing 80 years worth of sexual abuse and torture committed by area priests and laypeople, a spokesperson for the church said Friday.

“The archdiocese does not object to the release of a report which accurately details the heinous crime and sin of child sexual abuse perpetrated by members of the clergy and also fairly and accurately details how the archdiocese responded to such allegations, even when the response fell far short of how such allegations are handled today,” church spokesperson Christian Kendzierski wrote in an email.

The decision not to oppose the release comes after a group of sexual abuse survivors and their supporters gathered Friday to demand the report’s public release.

The 456-page report is the culmination of a four-year-long investigation conducted by Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office in which the agency interviewed more than 100 people and reviewed over 100,000 of the archdiocese’s documents. Investigators Elizabeth Embry and Richard Wolf determined at least 158 priests and other church officials had sexually assaulted and tortured more than 600 people, that vast majority of whom were children.

The report is not available to the public — much of it is derived from grand jury materials, which are secret under Maryland law — and the attorney general’s office filed a motion Thursday in Baltimore Circuit Court asking a judge to waive grand jury privilege.

Standing in the shadows of the Archdiocese of Baltimore and across the street from the Baltimore Basilica, the nation’s first Roman Catholic Cathedral, members of the Maryland chapter of the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests, or SNAP, called on Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori to support the report’s release.

Jean Hargadon Wehner (center) is comforted by her brother Ed K Hargadon and sister-in-law Val Kuciauskas after speaking at a news conference by abuse survivors and advocates who are part of SNAP, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests. SNAP is demanding that the Baltimore archdiocese support public release of Attorney General’s report detailing 80 years of sexual abuse. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

“I am concerned that the archdiocese is setting itself up to resist the release of the report because they’re saying it would be too painful,” said Maryland SNAP President David Lorenz before the church’s announcement.

Investigators uncovered “rampant sexual abuse within the archdiocese” and lawyers for the attorney general wrote in the motion that there are “almost certainly” hundreds more victims than those the agency uncovered. What’s more, the church played an active role in covering up the abuse, failing to report it to authorities.

