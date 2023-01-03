Judge overseeing legal fight to release attorney general’s Catholic abuse report has been reassigned

The Baltimore Circuit Court judge overseeing the legal proceedings around the fight to release a report into the history of sexual abuse in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore has been reassigned.

Judiciary spokesman Bradley Tanner said Judge Anthony Vittoria is no longer presiding over the city’s grand jury docket, and is instead assigned to the family division.

Such moves are commonplace, and Vittoria’s move off the grand jury docket was “expected many months prior” to outgoing Attorney General Brian Frosh’s mid-November decision to ask Vittoria for permission to release his office’s report detailing the sexual abuse committed by Baltimore-area Catholic priests against children.

Vittoria, according to his judiciary biography posted online, is a longtime member of the Catholic Community of South Baltimore.

Survivor groups had previously questioned whether Vittoria could be impartial because of his Catholic faith. Because he presided over the grand jury docket, the case was automatically assigned to him. State law prohibits judges from speaking publicly about pending legal proceedings.

Judge Robert Taylor will now oversee the proceedings. Appointed to the bench in 2018, Taylor was previously a member of the attorney general’s office under Frosh and worked in private practice.

The 456-page report names 156 clergy and other church officials who sexually abused and tortured people, with instances of wrongdoing going back eight decades, according to a court filing. The report relies largely on grand jury materials, which are secret under Maryland law and cannot be released without a judge’s permission.

Officials with the Archdiocese of Baltimore have said the church will not oppose the report’s release. However, the church is paying the legal fees for an anonymous group of people named in the report but who are not accused of abuse. What the group wants beyond secrecy is not clear.

The group, represented by prominent attorneys Gregg Bernstein and William Murphy, asked Vittoria in November to seal all proceedings in the case, citing grand jury secrecy.

Bernstein, who served one term as Baltimore state’s attorney from 2010-14, has worked with survivors and with the church previously. In 2017, Bernstein met with a group of abuse victims and told them he would pass their stories along to his contact in Frosh’s office, signaling his support for an investigation into the church.

Vittoria ordered the proceedings sealed, and also ordered all parties not to speak publicly about the proceedings. A group of abuse survivors filed court papers asking Vittoria to reconsider, which he denied.

Vittoria cited opinions from the U.S. Supreme Court and Maryland’s highest court calling grand jury confidentiality an “integral part of our criminal justice system.” He described the legal principle as “well-settled law.”

The legal fight over the report’s release is “related to a grand jury proceeding and ... pleadings about or a hearing on this initial issue, at a minimum, would reveal confidential grand jury material,” Vittoria wrote in his Dec. 22 ruling denying the request that he reconsider. “Accordingly, this matter must remain sealed at this time.”