A new era: Impending legalization of recreational cannabis in Maryland to grow market to more than 4.5 million adults

A green fog won’t build above Maryland’s streets on July 1. Swarms of people won’t grip joints or bongs on public sidewalks, nor will they be enveloped in pungent smoke. For many, it will just be a Saturday.

But the date will mark a historical and pivotal occasion. Cannabis, long ostracized from public society and formally categorized alongside drugs such as heroin, will be legal in Maryland for the first time in modern history. As a new era dawns, the state will seek to right past wrongs — when certain groups, especially Black people, were disproportionately punished for marijuana usage — and aim to regulate a robust new industry that has seen, in other states, the advent of large “gray markets.”

By a large majority, Maryland voters approved legal cannabis in November and the General Assembly this spring passed a bill outlining a regulatory system for the new industry. Maryland is now among 23 states, plus Washington, D.C., to legalize recreational cannabis.

“This is part of, I think, a national change that has been happening,” said Del. Luke Clippinger, a Baltimore Democrat who sponsored the 2022 bill that placed the referendum on last year’s ballot. “I think July 1 is certainly going to be a day where everybody will know that that’s happened. But I think that from a bigger-picture perspective, it’s one step in a larger national discussion about this.”

In some ways, legal weed will have a limited overt effect. Medicinal users will continue to use cannabis for health reasons, as they have since 2017. Many recreational users will continue to smoke, albeit now legally. But legalization opens the door for easier — and safer — access, allows the industry to be taxed and regulated, and could continue to remove a stigma attached to the drug since it was popularized in the U.S. by 1960s counterculture.

Ninety years ago, alcohol was nationally legalized after 13 years, 10 months, 19 days, 17 hours and 27 minutes — news reports noted the exact length of Prohibition. Despite antipathy for the “great experiment,” the return of legal consumption was subdued. Some people kept imbibing at speak-easies, as had been their habit over the previous decade, scoffing at the high price of taxed alcohol (65 cents a shot).

A 1933 Baltimore Sun article said it wasn’t evident that John Barleycorn, a euphemism for alcohol, had been missed.

“It was just a matter of bringing him into the parlor to meet the members of the family — after having peeped from behind the back-room curtains during his period of punishment,” the article read.

On a smaller scale, the legalization of cannabis ends a prohibition of the substance in Maryland.

Rod Phillips, a professor at Carleton University in Canada, is the author of the book “Alcohol: A History.” He likens attitudes regarding alcohol a century ago to those surrounding cannabis today.

“There were the same kind of arguments: The damage it will do to individuals, the damage it will do to society, people will just be drunk all the time or high all the time,” Phillips said. “And then the sky didn’t quite fall in.”

Luis Flores hangs freshly cut cannabis plants after weighing them at SunMed Growers in Cecil County. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Green Thumb Industries, a Chicago-based cannabis company of which Democratic Gov. Wes Moore was formerly a board member, operates four Maryland dispensaries. Painted on the wall of one of its Illinois shops is a timeline of the history of cannabis titled, “End of Prohibition.”

“It’s part of what we’re about because we think Prohibition is ending again,” said Green Thumb CEO Ben Kovler, whose great-grandfather invested in and owned bourbon distiller Jim Beam after the end of Prohibition.

Kovler will be at one of Green Thumb’s Maryland stores Saturday when adult-use sales begin. “It doesn’t happen every day,” he said of legalization.

Cannabis spent much of the past century as a societal pariah. In 1987, a Supreme Court nominee, Douglas Ginsburg, withdrew from consideration upon the revelation that he had smoked marijuana. When a photo appeared publicly in 2009 of 23-year-old Michael Phelps, the Olympic swimming phenom from Baltimore apparently smoking weed, one official said he “let down the world.” During the 20th century’s war on drugs, many people, particularly those of color, were imprisoned for possession of the substance.

But public perception has shifted. And in the coming decades, boosted by legalization, the stigma is likely to continue to erode. There are still negative health outcomes from cannabis abuse — including use by adolescents or drivers and its disputed status as a “gateway drug” — but it boasts health benefits and the majority of Americans now favor its legalization: In 1995, just 25% of Americans supported legalization, while 68% did in 2021.

“Public opinion on cannabis has been changing slowly and consistently over a period of decades,” said Leah Sera, co-director of the University of Maryland, Baltimore’s Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics program.

Although the law has not stopped many from smoking cannabis in years past, legalization is likely to increase usage, given the availability and lack of a criminal deterrent. People in states with adult-use cannabis (the formal term for recreational marijuana) use it roughly 24% more frequently than those in states without it, according to a 2022 study.

And legalization will certainly lead to an increase in legitimate sales. Maryland’s cannabis industry, while limited to medical consumers, generated roughly $500 million in revenue last year. That number is expected to multiply given the rise in potential customers. Currently, 163,000 Marylanders have a license to purchase medicinal cannabis. The more than 4.5 million Marylanders who are 21 years and older will be eligible as of Saturday.

Curio Wellness, a Baltimore County cannabis grower, began to bulk up inventory months ago. It won’t be debuting products to greet the new, nonmedicinal crowd, instead ramping up production of existing ones.

“Conservatively, we think the market will double,” said Rebecca Raphael, Curio’s chief revenue officer.

Cathleen Fuller holds a bin of Moon Blend at SunMed Growers, one of the largest cultivators of cannabis in the state. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

That’s on par with an estimate from the Maryland Cannabis Administration, which projects $600 million in adult-use revenue in the first year.

Missouri, a state that industry experts say could have a market similar to Maryland’s, opened up adult-use sales in February and they quickly outpaced monthly medical sales 3-to-1. Connecticut launched adult-use sales in January and as of May, it was nearly as popular that month as medicinal. New Jersey began selling recreational marijuana in April 2022 and a year later, adult-use sales for the quarter generated more than four times as much revenue as medical.

Each state is different, though, and Maryland already has a substantial medicinal market, with roughly 100 dispensaries open in the state. Of those, at least 94 have converted their licenses from medical-only to add adult-use, which will allow them to sell recreational marijuana starting Saturday.

A pro-cannabis sign hangs in an office at SunMed Growers, one of the largest cultivators of cannabis in Maryland. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Opening a cannabis business can require millions of dollars, which is difficult to borrow given that marijuana is federally illegal and a prospective entrepreneur can’t seek a loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration, for example. The upshot is that those with access to significant capital have even more of an advantage than usual.

According to 2022 data from the Maryland Cannabis Administration, only six of the state’s dispensaries were Black-owned and just one was Hispanic-owned, well below their respective population percentages in the state. When the next round of licenses are awarded by Jan. 1, the state will seek to more equitably dole out licenses in the lucrative industry as lawmakers will grant licenses, via lottery, only to “social equity applicants.”

To qualify, 65% of an applicant’s ownership must have lived in a “disproportionately impacted area” by cannabis prohibition for at least five of the past 10 years, gone to high school in such an area, or attended a public university with a substantial population of low-income students.

Customers line up inside a Curaleaf dispensary in 2022 in Bellmawr, New Jersey. (Matt Slocum/AP)

Christina Betancourt Johnson, the founder and CEO of Standard Wellness Maryland, a cannabis cultivator, called the 2023 law a “historic piece of legislation.” It allows those who live in communities “negatively and disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs to participate in the economic upside of adult use in Maryland,” she said.

A 2022 bill also created a Cannabis Business Assistance Fund, which financially aids minority- and women-owned small businesses in the industry.

Enforcement of marijuana laws has a long history of perpetuating racism nationally. In Maryland in 2018, Black people were 2.1 times more likely than white people to be arrested for cannabis possession, a rate lower than the national average. That means that another benefit of legalization, supporters say, is an end to this disparity.

Jamel Holley, a former New Jersey assemblyman who was involved in legalizing cannabis for recreational use in that state, said “minorities, in particular, always had to watch over their shoulders.” Legalizing marijuana lifts that burden, he said.

“We do see a shift in urban communities, with people feeling free from not being probed by law enforcement,” he said.

One concern despite legalization, however, is the establishment of a gray market in which people continue to buy cannabis — untaxed and unregulated — through less-than-legal channels. Disorganized rollouts and high taxes can lead to thriving gray markets.

“Every adult-use state has run into this problem,” said Vanderbilt Law School professor Robert Mikos, an expert on cannabis policy.

Maryland lawmakers initially proposed an adult-use tax (medical customers exempted) that would begin at 6% and increase annually until it reached 10%. But they opted instead for a 9% tax — equivalent to that of alcohol and lower than in many other states: Cannabis is taxed at roughly 46% in Washington state. Maryland is sure to have a gray market of some sort, but one that pales in comparison with New York, for example, where a slow rollout fostered a booming underground market that has cost the state significantly in lost taxes.

As Maryland enters the end of marijuana prohibition, there will be some complications and uncharted territory. One woman in Washington, D.C., for example, successfully sued a neighbor over the smell of his cannabis usage reaching her home.

A steady flow of customers from across the state arrived Jan. 10, 2023, at Rise Dispensary in Branford, Connecticut, to purchase recreational cannabis as sales of up to one quarter of an ounce became legal in that state.

But for many, it’s simply start of a welcome chapter. The Maryland Cannabis Legalization Celebration Festival, a three-day event in Allegany County that costs $85 per person and features musical performances, is likely to draw at least a thousand people, said organizer Ken Appel.

“It’ll be wild and crazy,” Appel said, “fun and exciting.”

It’s still strange for him to see weed legalized recreationally, but the 63-year-old saw an opportunity for an event. “Come and celebrate history,” stated a promotional poster. As the clock ticks toward midnight Friday, Appel envisions a New Year’s Eve-style countdown.

Instead of a Times Square ball drop, however, festivalgoers will mark the start of the new era with the lowering of a footlong joint.