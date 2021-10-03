30 years later, Maryland’s Camp Jamie remains a healing space for youth

“When someone you love dies, especially when you’re a child or an adolescent, it feels like the whole world has turned upside down. And I think that the experience of most of us in the pandemic has been that, as well — that the whole world’s turned upside down,” she said. “So, to have a loss during this time, I think, is hugely destabilizing and just really speaks to why we’re trying to be really creative in finding ways to provide grief support to our community at this time.”