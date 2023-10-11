Traffic near BWI Marshall Airport shut down due to police investigation

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The terminal roadway at BWI Marshall Airport is temporarily shut down, and vehicular traffic approaching facility in Linthicum is being held, the airport tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

The closure is due to a “law enforcement investigation,” the airport said on X, formerly Twitter. Those in the terminal are asked to “remain in place.”

All light rail service to the airport has been temporarily suspended as well, according to the Maryland Transit Administration. For now, light rail service will terminate at Cromwell Station.

