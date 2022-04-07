Police: 7-year-old boy hit by car while waiting for school bus in Bethesda is in critical condition

BETHESDA — A 7-year-old boy was critically injured when he was hit by a car while waiting for a school bus Wednesday morning, police in Maryland said.

A man was waiting at a Bethesda school bus stop with two children, ages 7 and 1, when a Honda Accord left the road and hit them, Montgomery County police said in a news release.

Advertisement

The 7-year-old boy had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital with his father, who had minor injuries, police said. The boy was in critical condition, police said Wednesday afternoon.

The toddler and the driver of the Honda weren’t injured. The driver remained on the scene and provided a statement to investigators.