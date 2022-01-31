Bowie State University closed Monday after bomb threat

Bowie State University’s campus is closed Monday as a result of a bomb threat, officials said.
The threat, made over the phone, is being investigated by bomb technicians at the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal. Officials planned to search campus buildings with explosive detection dogs, according to a tweet from the fire marshal.
Campus police, Prince George’s County Police and Maryland State Police were also on hand Monday morning, according to the tweet.
Classes will be held virtually Monday at the historically Black university, which welcomed students for the spring semester last Monday.
In a 7:30 a.m. tweet closing campus, Bowie State University officials advised those already on campus to shelter in place.
Around 9 a.m., the Maryland Transit Administration advised that MARC Penn Line trains would not stop at Bowie Station due to the policy activity.
This story may be updated.