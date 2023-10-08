Two people wounded in Bowie State University shooting Saturday night

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Two people were found injured Saturday night after a report of shots being fired at Bowie State University, the institution said.

The campus’ police department responded to the report at 11:45 p.m. to the area of Henry Circle, near the Center for Business and Graduate Studies, a spokesperson for the university said.

Advertisement

Two people were injured and taken to a hospital, spokesperson David Thompson said. Prince George’s County Police said that Maryland State Police are investigating the matter.

The shooting at the historically Black university in Bowie comes just days after five people were wounded by gunfire at Morgan State University. Four of people injured Tuesday night were students at Morgan State, which canceled homecoming events in the wake of the shooting.

Advertisement

[ Coppin State holds prayer walk for Morgan State after shooting: ‘At HBCUs, we’re all family’ ]

Bowie State’s homecoming game was Saturday afternoon, concluding a week of festivities that brought alumni back to campus. After the shooting at Morgan State, the university in Bowie had invited students from the fellow HBCU to attend its homecoming events.

Bowie State was set to host a homecoming after-party Saturday night into Sunday morning, though the event was across campus from where the shooting took place.

This story might be updated.