Baltimore spending board approves 3 settlements totaling $885,000; includes case of 15-year-old shot with Taser

Baltimore’s spending board approved three settlements Wednesday involving the Baltimore Police Department, including $500,000 to be paid to a 15-year-old boy after an officer shot him with a Taser.

The Board of Estimates approved the three settlements, which total $885,000.

The board unanimously approved a $500,000 settlement to Sean Lewis Jr, who sued the city over officer Christopher Florio’s use of a Taser on a minor. The complaint alleged violation of the Maryland Declaration of Rights, false arrest, false imprisonment and battery.

On May 15, 2018, officer Florio, a 10-year veteran at the time, responded to a call at an elementary school in Baltimore City related to a disruptive person outside the school that had led to a school lockdown. Lewis, who was 15 at the time, was picking up his younger sibling from school. However, school officials denied his request and asked him to leave.

When officers including Florio arrived, Lewis was pacing in the street while yelling for his brother and at the police. Florio repeatedly asked the boy to leave the scene and said that his parents needed to pick his sibling up. After that, he yelled back at Florio and stepped toward him, said Stephen Salsbury, BPD’s deputy solicitor.

Florio used his Taser on him four separate times, Salsbury said. Even though Lewis did not serve any time for the arrest, he had to get surgical care to remove a Taser prong from one of genitals, Salsbury said.

“The trauma of a 15-year-old being arrested in front of their younger sibling is enough whether charges move forward,” said Nick Mosby, president of Baltimore City Council. “I could only imagine the level of pain and trauma he was in.”

Following the incident, Florio was assigned to additional Taser and de-escalation training. Florio retired in March 2023.

The Board of Estimates also unanimously approved a $310,000 Gun Trace Task Force-related settlement with Stanley Bass.

On May 21, 2010, Bass was arrested and charged with multiple drug and firearms violations. Bass pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute and was sentenced to five years of incarceration. He served about 15 months before being released on parole.

Like several other lawsuits filed in the wake of the unit’s takedown, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office filed a motion to vacate Bass’s conviction.

Although there weren’t any signs of wrongdoing in the arrest, in the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office motion to vacate the conviction GTTF Officer Momodu Gondo said he worked on a prior unit that had stolen money from suspects and distributed it among the unit members with Officer Jason Giordano, one of the arresting officers on Bass’s case, Salsbury said.

Currently, all of the arresting officers in the case are still with BPD and are eligible for their pension, Salsbury said.

Salsbury said the Gondo testimony questioned the credibility of one of the officers which, in this case, was enough for a settlement. Following the approval, the spending board suggested an internal investigation for similar cases going forward.

The settlement approved Wednesday is the 41st reached by the city in connection with the rogue police task force. More than $22.6 million has been paid out in settlements and an untold amount spent on litigation fees related to the cases.

The largest of those settlements, $7.9 million, was paid to Umar Burley and Brent Matthews, who both went to federal prison for drugs that were planted in their vehicle in 2010.

The board also approved a $75,000 settlement with James Handley, who alleged the BPD discriminated and retaliated against him based on his race and gender. Handley, who left the BPD as a major in 2020, filed a suit against the BPD before his departure.

The suit alleged that he was discriminated against because he is a white male, and that he was retaliated against both for engaging in protected activity and due to his race. Handley said a majority of the misconduct happened when Darryl DeSousa was leading the department.

Prior to DeSousa being named police commissioner, Handley was promoted to acting inspector. However, Handley’s rank was revoked when DeSousa became commissioner and he returned to being a major.

During a lawsuit heard in federal court, it was found DeSousa systematically removed other white officers from command-level positions, Salsbury said. Handley also said that in February 2018, DeSousa and many other BPD members were present for a commissioner’s call to accountability meeting, according to agenda documents.

At this meeting, DeSousa stated that the BPD suffered from “PMS,” which he then explained meant that the BPD suffered from being too pale, male, and stale, according to agenda documents. DeSousa stated that he wanted to diversify the BPD, and Handley said that DeSousa’s replacement of white officers with Black officers at the command-level staff demonstrates that DeSousa was discriminating against white officers, according to agenda documents.

A majority of the discrimination claims against DeSousa were dismissed, but the court supported Handley’s claims which were closely associated to DeSousa’s comments on race, Salsbury said. Additionally, DeSousa’s credibility for his testimony would hurt the city’s case since he was also on trial for tax fraud, which is why the settlement was the best course of action, Salsbury said.