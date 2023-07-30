Mexican authorities continue to search for missing Baltimore sailor; life raft not found on capsized boat

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Mexican Navy is continuing its search Sunday for Donald Lawson, a sailor whose boat was found capsized in the Pacific off the coast of Mexico, a family spokesperson said.

Crews from the Mexican Navy Rescue Coordination Center are looking for Lawson in the same area where his 60-foot trimaran, Defiant, was found capsized 300 miles southwest of Acapulco, Mexico. They located and searched his sailboat Friday but did not find Lawson.

Defiant had two life rafts, a survival suit and other emergency gear onboard, Lawson said last year. Search crews found the survival suit, which would have kept him dry, on the sailboat Friday. A life raft that was on board when Lawson left Acapulco has not been found, said Ray Feldmann, a family spokesperson, Sunday. The boat only had one life raft.

Defiant also had a small green dinghy attached to it, which was located by the Navy on Friday and found empty.

Lawson was headed for Baltimore when he set out from Acapulco, Mexico, on July 5. He planned to travel through the Panama Canal but lost engine power a few days into the journey.