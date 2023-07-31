What we know about the search for Baltimore sailor Donald Lawson, who’s still missing at sea

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Donald Lawson, a sailor training for an ambitious attempt to break multiple sailing world records this fall, went missing in the Pacific Ocean off the west coast of Mexico around July 13.

Mexican Navy authorities located and searched his capsized sailboat Friday but did not find Lawson. Here’s what we know about the missing captain:

Latest developments

At this point, any hope for Lawson’s survival likely hinges on him being on a life raft.

The Defiant was equipped with a life raft, survival suit and other emergency gear, Lawson said last year. Mexican search crews found the survival suit, which would have kept him dry, on the sailboat Friday. A life raft that was on board when Lawson left Acapulco has not been found, said Ray Feldmann, a family spokesperson.

On Sunday, Lawson’s wife, Jacqueline, who also goes by Tori, said the missing life raft was “encouraging news,” noting she believes her husband used the raft and “is still out there somewhere.”

Defiant also had a small green dinghy attached to it, which was located by the Navy on Friday and found empty.

Who is searching for him?

Lawson’s 60-foot trimaran, Defiant, was found about 360 miles from the Mexican shore. The high-speed sailboat is prone to capsizing.

Authorities have been searching for Donald Lawson for the past week. He's pictured here in an undated photo working on his boat, Defiant, which capsized off Mexico's west coach. (Courtesy of Tori Lawson)

The Mexican authorities, who are in charge of the search for Lawson because of his last-known location in the Pacific, started searching July 21. They continued their efforts Sunday, according to a spokesperson for the Lawson family. A Mexican plane spotted what appeared to be a capsized sailboat July 23 but couldn’t locate it again or approach it until Thursday night. Jacqueline Lawson identified the boat as the Defiant.

Mexican authorities asked the U.S. Coast Guard to join the search Thursday. Coast Guard cutter Active deployed Thursday and searched the ocean Friday for any signs of Lawson. It suspended its efforts Friday evening.

Why was Lawson near Acapulco?

Lawson, 41, a Baltimore native who grew up in Woodlawn, was headed for Baltimore when he set out from Acapulco, Mexico. He planned to travel through the Panama Canal but lost engine power a few days into the journey.

He had spent months in Mexico repairing the ORMA 60 sailboat he acquired last year. The classification of the trimaran is fast but also extremely difficult to handle, sailors say. While sailing in the Pacific Ocean in January, Lawson and his wife collided with something — perhaps a whale or a tree trunk — damaging the boat and requiring more work to be done in Acapulco.

His goal was to depart from Baltimore this fall to embark on a record-setting solo circumnavigation of the globe covering at least 21,600 miles.

Lawson and his wife operate a nonprofit, the Dark Seas Project, which seeks to promote diversity in sailing and hosts sailing education events.

When was he reported missing?

Lawson left Acapulco on July 5 and last communicated with his wife July 12. Authorities have been searching for his sailboat and for him for the past week. His last known position, on July 13, was about 300 miles south of Acapulco.

He experienced problems with his hydraulic rigging beginning July 9 and was without engine power, relying solely on a wind generator, which converts wind into electricity. To make matters worse, a storm knocked out that generator July 12, his wife said. She last received a text from him that day.

The lack of power would have left him ill-equipped to navigate the tricky boat normally without the use of essential tools, such as autopilot.

Baltimore Sun reporters Hayes Gardner and Dan Belson contributed to this article.