Baltimore’s Catholic Archdiocese will not oppose public release of AG report detailing sexual abuse

After days of mixed signals, the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore announced Tuesday that it would not oppose the public release of an attorney general report showing the extent of sexual abuses committed by clergy over the past eight decades.

The announcement comes after Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office revealed in a motion that it had completed a 456-page report detailing how 158 priests and other church officials had sexually abused more than 600 people survivors — some of them as young as preschool age. What’s more, the report reveals how the church often ignored abuse reports, and often helped cover the abuses up.

“We are different — different than we were in the past — yet we must be transparent in acknowledging our past,” Christian Kendzierski wrote in a statement. “To that end, the Archdiocese of Baltimore will not oppose the public release of the Attorney General’s report.”

The report, which is not public, includes 43 priests, 13 of whom are still living, who have not been previously named to the public.

Boys and girls were abused, with ages ranging from preschoolers to young adults, according to a motion Frosh’s office filed seeking to publish the report. It relies largely on grand jury materials, which are secret under Maryland law unless a judge rules the materials can be disclosed to the public.

