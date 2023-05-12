Catholic archbishop reverses plan to transfer priest identified in attorney general’s investigation to Towson parish

Monsignor J. Bruce Jarboe, recently identified as one of the high-ranking Catholic clerics cited in an attorney general’s investigation into how the church handled child sex abuse cases, will not transfer to a prominent Towson parish as planned.

Archbishop William Lori told parishioners Friday that instead of moving in July to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Jarboe will remain pastor of St. Ann in Hagerstown. Lori sent letters to members of both parishes and discussed the change an article in the Catholic Review, an archdiocesan publication.

Jarboe also serves on the board of trustees for St. Mary’s Seminary & University in Baltimore (Lori is the board chair) and is an ex officio member of the St. Maria Goretti Catholic High School board of trustees in Hagerstown.

Jarboe is one of five clerics whose identities were redacted in a public version of the report by the Maryland Attorney General’s Office. The Baltimore Sun named them last week and the archdiocese has not challenged the identifications.

The Sun obtained Friday the letter Lori sent to Immaculate Conception parishioners and parents of students at the parish school, in which he wrote that Jarboe “was not involved in a ‘cover-up.’”

Jarboe served as the archdiocese’s associate director of clergy personnel, then its director, from 1995 to 2002. During that time, according to the attorney general’s report, Jarboe conferred with law enforcement officials in Harford County about their investigation into Father Kenneth Farabaugh, who was accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in the ‘80s.

In 2000, Jarboe counseled Father David G. Smith, who may have had an inappropriate relationship with a business partner when that person was a student at Our Lady of Mount Carmel High School in Baltimore, where Smith had taught, according to the report. Smith told Jarboe he wanted a leave of absence to receive psychological treatment, and Jarboe suggested he consider a facility that would not “mark him unfairly” in the future.

In another case, Smith pleaded guilty in 2002 to a charge of “perverted practice” in Baltimore County. A judge gave him probation and the archdiocese continues to pay him a pension and health insurance benefits, according to the report.

The victim in that case, Brian P. Hannon, told The Sun recently that he met with Jarboe about his allegations against Smith. He recalled Jarboe as “very condescending” during the exchange.

The Rev. J. Bruce Jarboe in 2009 when he was pastor of Holy Trinity in Glen Burnie. (Baltimore Sun file/Baltimore Sun)

The archdiocese and Jarboe have repeatedly declined to comment to The Sun.

In addition to Jarboe, The Sun identified Monsignors Richard ”Rick” Woy, George D. Moeller and G. Michael Schleupner as Officials B, D and E, respectively. Woy is head pastor at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Crofton and Schleupner celebrates Mass at Our Lady of Grace in Parkton. Moeller is retired, but celebrates Mass at Mercy Ridge, a Catholic retirement community in Timonium where he lives.

The Sun identified former Wilmington, Delaware Bishop W. Francis “Fran” Malooly as the “Official C” in the report.

The attorney general’s report lists all five as having contributed to cover-ups of abuse or as having helped priests try to avoid accountability for their actions.

News of Jarboe’s canceled assignment follows Woy’s resignation last week from the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center’s board of directors, a day after The Sun revealed his identity in the attorney general’s report. In addition to his role as pastor in Crofton, Woy remains on the board at Mercy Ridge, where he serves at Lori’s pleasure.

Lori, in a wider message to the half-million Catholics living in the archdiocese’s territory, said none of the men participated in a “cover-up” and each contributed to “enhanced” accountability within the church’s ranks and to the public, beginning in 1993.

“How is it a cover-up if you report everything to law enforcement?” Lori wrote.

A product of a four-year investigation, the attorney general’s report shows multiple instances where the men either did not report, or did not fully report, allegations against priests.

This article will be updated.