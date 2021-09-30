Intentional balloon releases are going up, up and away as Maryland ban takes effect Friday

The tradition of people intentionally releasing balloons into the sky to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries and to commemorate lost loved ones is going up, up and away as a new Maryland law banning the practice takes effect Friday.
The new state law bans anyone 13 or older from intentionally releasing a balloon or participating in a mass release of 10 or more balloons.
The law, which takes effect Oct. 1, aims to prevent plastic litter from popped balloons and reduce threats to animals and marine life, according to a news release from The Maryland Department of the Environment and Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
“In Maryland, it’s now illegal to be a plastic balloon litterbug and that’s good news for our land, water, and wildlife,” said Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles in a statement. “With the rising tide of plastic pollution, this new law is an important and timely step for the health of our Chesapeake Bay, coast, and ocean.”
Accidental balloon releases and the use of balloons for scientific purposes are exempt from penalties.
Anyone who violates the law could face up to $100 in fines for every violation, community service, or watching a video about pollution.
Virginia, Delaware and some local governments in Maryland already have laws regulating balloons, according to the release.
While balloons are often a celebratory decoration, they can end up polluting local beaches and are a hazard to animals that may mistake the flexible plastics for food or become entangled in them.
“Balloons can be a great way to commemorate a special occasion, but when they are intentionally released into the air, they can harm and kill livestock and wildlife. They can also cause electric outages when caught in power lines,” Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said in a statement.
The Maryland Department of Environment will enforce the new law and the Department of Natural Resources has started a public awareness campaign to curb balloon releases.
The departments recommend using eco-friendly alternatives such as sparklers, bubbles, or kite flying in place of balloon releases.