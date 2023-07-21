Maryland Attorney General asks state to approve 4 new positions to continue investigating Catholic Church abuse

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown is asking the state for approval to create four new positions to beef up his office’s investigations into sexual abuse by Catholic clergy.

Brown wrote in his request to the Maryland Board of Public Works that his office has seen a significant increase in tips on instances of sexual abuse since it released its report detailing decades of abuse and torture of children in the Archdiocese of Baltimore. The Board of Public Works, which is comprised of the governor, comptroller and state treasurer, approves major state contracts.

The four proposed positions in the office’s Criminal Investigation Division would help investigate allegations of sexual abuse of minors by clergy affiliated with the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C. and the Diocese of Wilmington in Delaware, in addition to processing and investigating any new complaints related to the Archdiocese of Baltimore, according to an Aug. 2 agenda for the board.

Brown’s request would add two assistant attorney general positions and two administrator positions, costing about $560,000, while eliminating five positions. A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office did not immediately respond to questions about the positions slated to be cut on Friday.

The state’s Department of Budget and Management, responsible for crafting the state’s annual budget and filling employee vacancies, has confirmed money is available for the new positions, according to the attorney general’s request.

“That’s great. That’s wonderful news,” said David Lorenz, director of the Maryland chapter of SNAP, or the Survivor Network of Those Abused by Priests, when informed of the request. “I’ve been a little concerned that the investigations may have dragged to a halt because of all the hype around [the Archdiocese of] Baltimore. But we have three dioceses to investigate. This is a very good sign.”

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office released its nearly 500-page report, the result of four years of investigation that started under former Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, in April. One criminal indictment has resulted from the investigation. A Baltimore County judge acquitted Neil Adleberg, a 75-year-old former high school wrestling coach accused of sexually abusing a high school wrestler, in June.

The attorney general’s report identified 156 Catholic Church clergy accused of sexually abusing children, with 46 who were not previously listed as credibly accused by the Archdiocese. The Baltimore Sun confirmed and published the names of 10 alleged abusers whose names were redacted, and found that of 36 others, most had died. Ten names of alleged abusers were redacted, but The Sun confirmed and published their identities. The Archdiocese has since added 42 names of church staff to its public list of those accused of abuse.

When the report became public, Brown said his office had also issued subpoenas to the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., and the Diocese of Wilmington, Delaware. Both dioceses include parts of Maryland, with the Diocese of Wilmington including part of the Eastern Shore.

“Since the release of that report, we have had a substantial uptick in the number of calls and emails that have come into our office through the hotline we set up at the start of that investigation four years ago,” Brown’s request to the state board said.

Frosh apologized in April to survivors for how long the investigation his office initiated took to complete, saying the process was delayed by a lack of personnel and resources. In May, the Office of the Attorney General denied a Maryland Public Information Act request filed by The Sun for all funding or budget requests from the attorney general to the governor between fiscal year 2019 through fiscal year 2024, citing the doctrine of executive privilege.

One survivor advocate has said that the 21 abuse probes he has studied have been so varied in approach it can be tricky to compare them meaningfully, but the more resources investigators have at their disposal, the better the results have been. Terry McKiernan is president of BishopAccountability.org, a research center that focuses on abuse by Catholic clerics.

McKiernan was impressed in late May when the Illinois attorney general released the report on which his staff had been working for five years. Their document was 130 pages longer than the Maryland attorney general’s, named three times as many abusive priests and other church employees, and covered all six dioceses in the state, whereas the Maryland report only focused on one, the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

The Illinois probe also generated 30 pages of recommendations for action as opposed to Maryland’s two, and in McKiernan’s view Illinois’ report did a better job of weaving in victims’ perspectives as well as those of parishioners and church leaders. That was no coincidence, he said, as Illinois’ team boasted a full 30 investigators. Maryland could only provide a handful at a time.

”Manpower, focus and expertise,” made the difference between the two reports, he said.

Baltimore Sun reporters Hannah Gaskill and Jonathan Pitts contributed to this article.