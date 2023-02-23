Amtrak train delayed south of BWI Marshall Airport on Wednesday night due to possible trespasser

An Amtrak passenger train was stopped outside Baltimore after someone may have trespassed onto the tracks, with the rail service saying a lengthy delay was expected.

The rail service said in a tweet Wednesday night that Train 137 was stopped south of BWI Marshall Airport because of what it described as a “trespasser incident.”

Amtrak said that a long delay was likely while it investigates what happened.

Train 137 is stopped south of BWI Marshall Airport (BWI) due to a trespasser incident. A lengthy delay is anticipated. We will update as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) February 23, 2023

“A lengthy delay is anticipated. We will update as more information becomes available,” the tweet said.

The rail service’s media relations staff said in response to an email query that it was gathering information and would respond.