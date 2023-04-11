MARC, Amtrak trains between Baltimore and D.C. delayed due to ‘trespasser incident’

Certain commuter rail trains between Baltimore and Washington were delayed Tuesday evening due to a “trespasser incident,” according to Amtrak.

The incident after 5 p.m. near Odenton Station caused rail service, including the MARC Penn Line, to be suspended until further notice.

SERVICE ALERT UPDATE: As of 6:01 PM ET: Due to a trespasser incident between BWI Marshall Airport (BWI) and New Carrollton (NCR), all rail service between Washington (WAS) and Baltimore (BAL) is suspended until further notice. We will update as information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) April 11, 2023

Amtrak did not clarify what the “trespasser incident” was. The Maryland Transit Administration said it involved police activity near Odenton Station.

Penn Line commuters can wait for the next train to depart Penn Station at 9:35 p.m., the MTA said on its service alerts page.