They call Maryland ‘America in Miniature.’ Here’s the story behind that.

That, at least, is the sobriquet that has long attached itself to the Old Line State, a.k.a. the Free State, the Crab State, the Good Charlotte State or whatever else you want to call it. Last week in this space, Answer Man wrote about an America-in-Miniature that never was — the scaled-down model of the United States planned in 1964 for Gaithersburg, Md. Today, he’s interested in the America in miniature that actually is.