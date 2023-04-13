Maryland attorney general’s report lists new names of clergy, teachers accused of child sexual abuse

The Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore’s website names priests and brothers credibly accused of child sexual abuse, but the list does not include three dozen people in roles of authority who are named in a newly released report from the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.

For instance, the list does not include John Merzbacher, a teacher sentenced to four life terms in prison for his violent abuse of children at the former Catholic Community Middle School in South Baltimore.

Nor does it list the late Sister Francis Yocum, who led the choir at The Catholic High School in Baltimore and was accused of sexually abusing a student over the course of a year in the 1950s. In a statement about the report on its Facebook page, the school said Monday: “While the school continues to look into the matter, Catholic High’s auditorium will no longer be named for Sister Francis Marie Yocum.”

The attorney general report, released last week, stems from a four-year investigation into the history of sexual abuse and torture of more than 600 children and young people over a period of more than 80 years.

Survivors of abuse are calling on the Most Rev. William E. Lori, the archbishop of Baltimore, to update the archdiocese’s list with the new names.

“For the sake of still-suffering victims and still-vulnerable children and still-distraught parishioners, the archbishop should err on the side of being more transparent, not less,“ the national Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests organization said in a statement last week.

Christian Kendzierski, a spokesperson for the archdiocese, told The Baltimore Sun that archdiocese officials are looking into adding names to their list. He noted the archdiocese uses other channels, including news releases, parish and school announcements, public meetings and media outreach to share allegations of abuse by priests and others with the public.

“The archdiocese is reviewing the list in light of the attorney general’s report — both regarding individual cases and regarding the recommendation to include non-priests on the list,” Kendzierski wrote in an email April 6. “The archdiocese will consult with its Independent Review Board, and expects to include additional names on its list soon.”

Here are the 36 people from the attorney general’s report whose names haven’t been published on the archdiocese’s list:

Father Louis Affrica was deacon at St. Michael-Overlea in Baltimore and associate pastor at Our Lady of Victory in Baltimore, Holy Trinity in Glen Burnie and St. Ann in Hagerstown. He was accused in 2005 of orally raping and fondling a teenage boy in the 1970s. In 2007, a woman reported that Affrica sexually abused her in the late 1970s, when she was 15 or 16. Affrica died in 2016. Stephen Brotzman taught at Our Lady Queen of Peace School and Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Baltimore, St. Clement School in Lansdowne and St. Louis Catholic School in Clarksville. In 2005, a student accused him of sending her inappropriate emails. Brotzman died shortly thereafter in 2005. Another girl later came forward with allegations that Brotzman sexually abused her and sent her explicit instant messages while she was attending a sports camp he coordinated. The attorney general’s report notes that at least two other victims reported abuse by Brotzman in 2006. Father Wayland Brown pleaded guilty in 2004 to sexual child abuse and battery for fondling and raping a 12-year-old boy in the 1970s, while Brown attended Catholic University’s seminary in Washington, D.C., and worked at St. Rose of Lima Church in Gaithersburg. He also was charged with sexually abusing the victim’s younger brother and was sentenced to 15 years’ incarceration, with all but 10 years suspended and five years of supervised probation. He also was accused of abuse when he was an associate pastor in Savannah, Georgia, where he was removed from active ministry in 1988 for “personality problems.” The Diocese of Savannah settled two lawsuits involving Brown for more than $4 million each in 2009 and 2016, and diocesan officials in Savannah were accused of helping to “hide” Brown, according to the report, by sending him to St. Luke Institute in Maryland for treatment as detectives in Georgia tried to arrest him. In 2019, Brown pleaded guilty to six counts of child sexual abuse related to abuse during trips to South Carolina and was sentenced to 20 years’ incarceration. In 2017, Brown was living in Baltimore. The Archdiocese of Baltimore warned Brown in a letter that he was not allowed on its property other than to attend services. He died in 2019. Father Robert Callahan served at multiple Baltimore parishes, including St. Elizabeth’s, St. Bernard and St. Rita, and spent time as a pastor and administrator at Christ the King in Edgemere. He left active ministry in 1978 after a lawsuit alleged he had an extramarital affair with a neighbor’s wife. In 1988, a man reported that Callahan sexually abused him from the ages of 11 to 18 years old, during the 1960s and 1970s. The archdiocese reported the allegations to civil authorities in 2002. Callahan died in 2019. Father Francis Ernst was an associate pastor at several churches, such as St. Jane Frances de Canthal in Riviera Beach, St. Ignatius in Baltimore, St. Augustine in Elkridge, St. Mark’s in Catonsville and St. Clement’s in Lansdowne. In 2011, he was accused of abusing a child in the rectory at St. Augustine. In a 2022 interview, a family member of the victim told the attorney general’s office that the abuse often happened during choir or altar boy practices and started when the victim was 6 or 7. Ernst also was accused of keeping a book of pictures of naked boys. He died in 2004. Father Terence Evans, a pastor at St. Margaret’s Parish in Bel Air from 1958 to 1973, was accused of sexually abusing a teenage boy there in the late 1950s. He died in 1984. Father Alphonsus Figlewski, who served at St. Stanislaus Kosta Church in Fells Point, is accused of fondling altar boys while taking them for streetcar rides in the 1930s. A man came forward to report the abuse to the archdiocese in 1997, and he shared his experience with church officials twice more in the 2000s. The archdiocese reached a settlement with the victim. Figlewski died in 1948. Deacon Joseph Firlie, who served at St. Peter and Paul School in Cumberland in the 1980s and 1990s, was accused of making sexual advances toward a 17-year-old boy while working for the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services in 1991. The Allegany County state’s attorney investigated the allegation and decided not to charge him, though Firlie admitted “his problem,” according to the attorney general’s report, and went to the Johns Hopkins Sex Clinic. In 2010, the archdiocese received an anonymous call from a man who alleged that Firlie had sexually abused him from 1979 to 1983, when he was an altar boy. Firlie died in 2000. Sister Theonella Flood worked at the now-closed St. Joseph Passionist Monastery School in Irvington. The archdiocese received a report in 2006 that Flood sexually abused a boy there. In 2012, the archdiocese, the Passionist Order and the School Sisters of Notre Dame agreed to a $38,000 settlement. Flood died in 1988. Father Joseph Hill, who was assigned to Our Lady of Lourdes in Baltimore from 1964 to 1971, is accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl who was part of the parish. Hill, a friend of the girl’s family, allegedly asked her to assist with “paperwork” in his bedroom, where he would have sex with her. The archdiocese learned of the alleged abuse in 2003 from the victim’s brother, who said she “struggled with alcohol, drugs and depression” until she died by suicide in 2002, according to the attorney general’s report. Hill died in 1990. Monsignor Robert Hiltz was accused of sexually abusing a 10-year-old student at St. Martin Catholic School in Baltimore in 1968. According to the report, the pastor took the boy “under his wing,” but abused him through inappropriate touching and oral rape. Hiltz died in 1985. Father William Jameson was accused in 2007 by a woman of sexually abusing her at the Blessed Sacrament Parish in Baltimore in 1942, when she was 13. Jameson died in 1973. Father Albert Julian, who served as assistant pastor at Baltimore churches including St. Dominic’s, St. Patrick’s, St. William of York and St. Anthony of Padua, was accused of sexually abusing two teenage students at St. William of York in the 1960s. According to the report, Julian admitted to archdiocese authorities that he “had been beset with almost uncontrollable sexual attraction toward young people of the opposite sex, that he had yielded to temptation from time to time and was later terrified of the consequences of his actions and his probable future conduct.” Allegations against him include oral rape and sexual touching. Julian was laicized — removed from the priesthood — in 1970. He died in 2006. Deacon John Justice admitted to sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in 1989 at the St. Louis Church in Clarksville. The archdiocese revoked his deacon faculties upon hearing the accusations, according to the attorney general’s report, and did not reinstate them despite multiple requests from Justice. He died in 2015. Father Thomas M. Kelly, according to church documents cited by the attorney general’s report, was the subject of concerns by colleagues about heavy drinking and treatment of women and girls at St. Thomas Parish in Baltimore, where he was a pastor from 1960 to 1970. In 2006, nearly 20 years after Kelly’s death, a woman came forward to report he sexually abused her when she was 8. She was “so traumatized,” according to the report, “that she was unable to say Kelly’s name but instead could only write it on a piece of paper.” The archdiocese, however, did not speak to the victim or conduct any investigation before deciding that the report was not credible, per the attorney general. Church officials ultimately had Kelly hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation and then moved him to the Stella Maris nursing home in Timonium, where he continued to drink and caused an automobile crash that killed another priest. The attorney general’s report said Kelly was charged, but the charges were dropped in exchange for him giving up his driver’s license. Kelly died in 1987. Father Joseph Krach — who worked as an assistant pastor at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church and St. Matthew Church in Baltimore, St. Peter Church in Oakland and St. John’s Church in Severna Park — had a history of “questionable relationships” with male teenagers and young adults, according to the report. In 1981, Krach was arrested in Baltimore for soliciting an undercover police officer. In 1990, a 32-year-old man alleged Krach was sexually inappropriate with him on two occasions, attempting to molest him at a bar and lying naked on top of the man while he was sleeping. The church sent Krach to a residential program at Villa St. John Vianney Hospital in Downington, Pennsylvania, where a psychologist recommended that he be assigned to a special ministry that “prohibits involvement with adolescents and young adults.” Krach’s request for early retirement was granted in 1991, and he received automobile and health insurance, as well as subsidized housing, from the church. He died in 2013. Deacon Thomas Kuhl, a religion teacher and choir director at Our Lady of Pompei High School in Baltimore, was accused by a former teenage student in 2006 of repeated sexual abuse in the 1990s. The victim, who reached a $28,000 settlement with the archdiocese in 2009, said that Kuhl and another teacher invited him to dinner at Kuhl’s house. The other teacher took the student into a bedroom and showed him pornography, and then Kuhl entered the room and orally raped the teenager, according to the report. The abuse continued for about a year. When confronted, Kuhl denied the abuse, but the archdiocese removed him from his role and barred him from contact with minors, entering archdiocesan property and clerical duties. In 2015, Pope Francis dismissed Kuhl from the clerical state. Kuhl died in 2015. Father David Leary had been an associate pastor at the Shrine of the Little Flower parish in Baltimore. In 2013, a man came forward to report Leary sexually abused him in the early 1970s, when he was in the fourth grade. The man alleged Leary pulled down his pants and touched his hips while he was practicing reading for Mass. Archdiocesan officials reported the allegations to law enforcement. In 1961, the church had received complaints about his “violent outbursts and temper control” while he was associate pastor at St. Patrick in Havre de Grace. Church officials debated where to place him over the years, describing his “former nervous trouble” and deciding against making him a chaplain at the Newman Center in Baltimore. Instead, he was sent to the Shrine of the Little Flower. Leary died in 1994. Monsignor William McCrory, who was elevated to that post in 1990, was accused by a woman in 2019 of having sexually abused her when she was 7 to 9 years old and he was assigned to St. Francis of Assisi in Brunswick. McCrory, who had dinner with the victim’s family frequently, began sexually abusing her after being attentive to her and having her sit on his lap. When she was older, the victim believes the priest bribed her to keep quiet, allowing her to drive his car and giving her gifts. McCrory served at St. Patrick in Havre de Grace from 1968 to 1991. He died in 1993. Patrick McIntyre, a teacher at several schools from 1975 to 2007, was accused in 2007 of sexually abusing a seventh grader around 1980 at the former Bishop John Neumann School in Baltimore. In an interview, the victim said McIntyre hugged him when they were naked in the dressing room of the Dundalk YMCA. McIntyre denied inappropriate activity, but was suspended from teaching. Allegations were reported to authorities. In 2007, the archdiocese fired McIntyre from Immaculate Conception School in Towson, notified parents and published the notice in the Catholic Review. His name was entered on the archdiocese’s “not eligible for hire/service” list. ” In 2019, a man reported that he was sexually abused by McIntyre in 1981 as a 12-year-old seventh grader at Neumann. The archdiocese also reported that allegation to authorities. The Sun’s attempts to reach McIntyre by phone and email were unsuccessful, and no one answered the door when a reporter visited an address that appeared to be associated with him. John Merzbacher, a teacher at Catholic Community Middle School in Locust Point in South Baltimore, repeatedly and violently abused children in at least two schools in the 1960s and 1970s, the report said. In 1993, a woman reported Merzbacher sexually abused her from 1972 to 1975 when she was in grades six through eight at the Locust Point school. She spoke to the attorney general’s office in 2019. She said that while other students were eating lunch outside, Merzbacher would bring her back into the school and rape her. She said he was abusive in front of the principal, Sister Eileen Weisman, of the School Sisters of Notre Dame. Merzbacher was convicted of the rape and child sexual abuse of the victim. He was convicted and sentenced to four life terms in prison, plus an additional 10 years. The state’s attorney for Baltimore accused Merzbacher of abusing 13 other students during the 1970s, but elected not to proceed with prosecution. Merzbacher has maintained his innocence, telling investigators from the attorney general’s office that he “would refuse parole rather than admit guilt,” according to the report. He is serving his sentence at Eastern Correctional Institution on the Eastern Shore. One of his former attorneys did not respond to a request for comment. Father Joseph Messer was associate pastor at St. John the Evangelist Church in Severna Park. A victim reported in 2008 that Messer had raped him in 1975 or 1976 over the course of a year in the rectory. The victim, who was 16 or 17 at the time, believed at least one other priest knew about the abuse. Messer “strongly denied any inappropriate touching of any minor,” and archdiocese investigators “determined that this allegation is not credible.” In a later interview, a former schoolmate of the victim said Messer threatened the victim with a beating or going to hell if he reported the abuse. In 2009, the archdiocese told the victim’s lawyer it could not mediate without talking to the former schoolmate. Messer died in 2014. Brother Eugene Morgan, a dean responsible for discipline and a typing teacher at Calvert Hall College High School in the late 1960s, was accused in 2018 of sexually abusing a student who had been on the swim team in the late 1970s. Morgan would make the boys swim naked and one time grabbed and fondled the victim’s genitals, the report said. Morgan died in 2019. Brother William Morgan, who served with the Divine Word Missionaries in New Guinea from 1950 to 1991, was accused by a Maryland couple in 1986 of sexually abusing their 4-year-old granddaughter while staying with them during a vacation. Morgan denied expressing his affection to children sexually, but said that in New Guinea “people are more accepting of adults showing affection to children.” Morgan was sent to the House of Affirmation in Massachusetts for a “psycho-theological” assessment, but ultimately sent back to the mission. No record could be found of a report to law enforcement in the United States or New Guinea. Morgan is listed as credibly accused by the Society of the Divine Word, Chicago Province. He died in 2008. Father John Mountain worked at St. Jerome Church in Baltimore and St. Lawrence Church in Jessup. A man reported to the archdiocese in 1995 that Mountain sexually abused him, first between 1941 and 1943 in the rectory at St. Jerome’s, when the victim was 11 to 13 years old, then again in the rectory at St. Lawrence, where Mountain was assigned from 1945 to 1950, when the victim was 15 to 17 years old. The archdiocese reported the abuse to authorities. Mountain died in 1979. Father Alan Nagle served at All Saints Church in Baltimore, Church of the Immaculate Conception in Towson and St. Margaret’s Church in Bel Air before leaving the Catholic Church for the Orthodox Church in 1981. In 2009, a victim told the archdiocese that Nagle sexually abused him in 1970 when the victim attended an overnight retreat as a Calvert Hall freshman. The archdiocese reported the abuse to law enforcement. A second victim, interviewed by the attorney general’s office, said Nagle laid in bed with him naked during a visit to Pennsylvania in 1969. The victim was an altar boy at Immaculate Conception. In 1978, Nagle’s faculties to function as a Roman Catholic priest were suspended. He died in 1997. Deacon Leo O’Hara was a permanent deacon candidate affiliated with St. Athanasius and then St. Rose of Lima, both in Baltimore, from 1977 to 1980 and served at the former South Baltimore General Hospital, now MedStar Harbor Hospital, as an assistant chaplain. After O’Hara resigned from the deacon program in 1980, the associate pastor of St. Rose said five elementary school boys reported “sexual experiences” with O’Hara. In 1987, O’Hara was charged with 16 counts of sexual offenses in various degrees and 16 counts of child abuse in Ocean City. The attorney general’s report said the outcome of that case is unclear. He also was investigated for the sexual assault of minors in 1987 in Anne Arundel County. During this investigation, according to a 2004 internal memo, O’Hara admitted to molesting more than 100 children since 1953, but was not charged because the Anne Arundel prosecutor’s office could not identify specific victims, according to the report. In 1995, a man wrote to Baltimore Cardinal William Keeler saying that in 1978 when he was 11 years old and admitted to the hospital, he was visited by O’Hara, who later sexually abused him at O’Hara’s apartment. Another victim said in 2002 he was sexually assaulted by O’Hara for five years starting in 1976, when he was 9, then again at age 16. The archdiocese reported the abuse in 2002. O’Hara died in 1994. Father Albert Stallings was the subject of a report from a man who said in 2002 that Stallings sexually molested him several times from 1978 to 1980 when he was between 8 and 10 years old, fondling him through his pants. The victim said the abuse took place in the rectory and church at St. Clare Parish in Essex, where Stallings was assigned from 1956 to 1983. The victim also reported Stallings orally raped him near the Back River Bridge on Eastern Avenue. The archdiocese reported the abuse in 2002. Stallings died in 1990. Brother Cuthbert Sullivan was accused of fondling a 13-year-old boy in 1952 at St. Joseph’s Monastery Parish in Baltimore, where he was assigned in the 1950s. That victim reported in 2002 that Sullivan and two other Passionist priests, Eugene Ambrose McGuire and Benedict Mawn, sexually abused him. The archdiocese reported the abuse to authorities, but listed only Mawn and McGuire as credibly accused. Sullivan died in 1999. Brother Thomas Tomasunas, a Capuchin Franciscan brother, was accused in 2008 of having abused a 12-year-old altar boy at St. Peter and St. Paul in Cumberland starting in 1959. After the victim “got into trouble as an altar boy,” the report said, Tomasunas fondled him for the first time, then began taking him to the monastery and garden where he sexually assaulted him. The archdiocese settled with the victim for $50,000 in 2004. Tomasunas died in 2001. Father Francis Wagner, appointed as pastor of St. Joan of Arc Church in Aberdeen in 1963, was accused in 1995 of sexually abusing an 11- or 12-year old third grader at St. Joan of Arc School in the late 1960s. The night before a field trip, the victim slept in the rectory, and Wagner entered her room several times and fondled her, causing her to bleed. Wagner threatened the victim that she would go to hell if she reported the abuse. The archdiocese settled with the victim for $37,500 in 2017. Wagner died in 1984. Monsignor Thomas Whelan, pastor of Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Baltimore from 1968 to 1971, was accused in 2002 of sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl at her Roland Park home in the 1950s. The victim said she was abused during a social event when her family went outside to play badminton and Whelan asked her to stay and talk to him. She emailed the archdiocese in the spring of 2002 about the abuse, but when she did not hear back, reported the abuse by phone in September 2002. The victim received a phone call the next month from the archdiocese, saying her email could not be found, that Whelan had no similar misconduct reports and that he had a drinking problem. The archdiocese reported the alleged abuse to the authorities. Archdiocesan records showed Whelan had received treatment for alcohol addiction several times during assignments and after he retired. He died in 1987. Monsignor Roger Wooden, who retired in 1971 after 13 years as pastor of Church of the Blessed Sacrament in Baltimore, was accused in 2002 of sexually assaulting a teenage girl who answered phones in the rectory in the 1970s. The victim said Wooden, who was retired and lived at the rectory, began making sexual comments about her appearance. One night when she brought water to his room, he sexually assaulted her, the report said. The abuse was reported to authorities. Wooden died in 1976. Sister Francis Yocum was a nun of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia who taught in the 1950s at The Catholic High School in Baltimore. A 75-year-old woman reported in 2012 that Yocum sexually abused her in 1954. The victim, then a 16- or- 17-year-old student, took private voice lessons from Yocum, an opera singer who led the glee club and choir. The abuse took place during the course of a year when the victim attended lessons. The archdiocese reported the alleged abuse. Yocum died in 1994. Monsignor Henry Zerhusen, a former pastor of St. Anthony Church in Gardenville who was elevated to monsignor in 1990 and retired in 2000 from St. Mark Church in Catonsville, was accused in 2013 of sexually abusing an 8- or 9-year-old boy in 1982 or 1983 at St. Ambrose Church in Baltimore. The victim’s grandmother worked at the church for 40 years and took her grandson to work, sending him to speak to the pastor on multiple occasions. Zerhusen would bring the victim to his room and abuse him. The victim was treated for depression at age 10 and said he has lived with the trauma of the experience for 30 years. The archdiocese reported the alleged abuse and settled with the victim for $32,500. Zerhusen died in 2003. One person identified in the report as an abuser was described by their victim as someone who began a relationship with a church official themselves while still a minor. The Sun does not name people who have been sexually abused. The newspaper attempted to contact the individual to ask about the victim’s statement regarding them, but has not been able to reach them.

Baltimore Sun reporter Dan Belson and Baltimore Sun Media Group reporter Ethan Ehrenhaft contributed to this article.