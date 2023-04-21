Maryland Attorney General asks for federal recall of theft-prone Hyundai and Kia vehicles

Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown joined 17 other states Wednesday asking for a federal recall of theft-prone Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

In a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Brown requested a recall of Hyundai and Kia vehicles manufactured between 2011 and 2022 with easily-bypassed ignition switches and lack of engine immobilizers that make them particularly vulnerable to theft.

“Social media is inundated with videos illustrating how to hotwire these vehicles and challenging others to steal them,” Brown said in the letter.

According to Brown, the vehicles violate federal requirements that vehicles have a starting system that prevents the activation of the engine or motor and steering system when the key is removed, and the companies’ response, including offering steering wheel locks and software upgrades, has been insufficient to protect drivers and the public.

“These companies must be held responsible for fixing the safety problem without putting the burden to do so on the cars’ owners,” Brown said in the letter. “Between 2011 and 2022, Hyundai and Kia chose not to include anti-theft devices that were a standard feature in almost every other new car manufactured during that time period, including the same Hyundai and Kia models sold in Canada and Europe.”

Hyundai and Kia are offering free anti-theft software upgrade for affected vehicles.

The Baltimore County Police Department has offered free steering wheel locks to county residents whose Hyundai vehicles require a key to turn the ignition.