‘I feel helpless’: Afghan immigrants in Maryland fear for families back home amid Taliban takeover

Over the past two weeks, the IRC’s Baltimore and Bethesda offices have resettled about 30 Afghans evacuated on an emergency basis in Maryland, Chandrasekar said. But the pace is picking up. Usually, he said, they get three weeks’ notice that a family is arriving through a Special Immigrant Visa, enough time to rent an apartment. In many cases, that’s not possible, so they’ve been arranging temporary housing through Airbnb.