Baltimore Sun photo by Algerina Perna

Members of the Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department Color Guard stand at attention. In the background are the World Trade Center beams. Governor Martin O’Malley joined Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake to welcome three steel beams from the North Tower of the New York World Trade Center to Baltimore in preparation for a Maryland 9/11 Memorial. The welcoming ceremony took place at 2001 Broening Highway.