Here are 7 events to honor the 20-year anniversary of 9/11 in Maryland

This year marks the twentieth anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people, altered the lives of millions of Americans and sparked a war in Afghanistan that carried devastation and political divisiveness in its wake, even after the withdrawal of U.S. troops last week.
For many throughout Maryland and the country, the fallout of 9/11 is a collective and personal trauma, in the way of grief over lost loved ones, both those who died in the attack and the many who went to war in the decades that followed, and the loss of a sense of security that many will never regain.
In honor of 20 years since the 9/11 attacks, here are seven things to do throughout Maryland to commemorate the anniversary:
Listen to music in honor of first responders in Towson
On Sept. 10, the Towson Chamber of Commerce is hosting a concert to celebrate local first responders in honor of 9/11.
The 6:30 p.m. event at Patriot Plaza in Towson is complete with local music, food trucks and free admission for health care workers, firefighters, police and military.
Tickets for all other attendees are $5. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Ride in the 9/11 Rolling Memorial and Live Music Vigil
The Hope and Peace Foundation is hosting a motorcycle memorial ride in Darlington, Maryland, complete with a rolling memorial bell and food trucks.
The ride will begin at 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11 with moments of silence, followed by an honor guard ceremony and special guest speakers.
The ride will conclude at McAvoy’s bar in Parkville, where there will be food and live music throughout the evening as well as a candlelight vigil at 6:20 p.m.
Proceeds from the event go to America’s 9/11 Living Classroom, a traveling exhibit that tells the personal histories of people who died on Sept. 11, as well as the historical impact of the event.
More information can be found here.
Attend the Navy v. Air Force Football Game in Annapolis
Typically playing each other during the start of October, the service academy moved up the Navy Midshipmen v. Air Force Falcons game in order to honor the twentieth anniversary of Sept. 11, according to The Capital Gazette.
The two teams, made up of athletes from the United States Air Force Academy and United States Naval Academy, will face off Sept. 11 at 3:30 p.m. at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.
Participate in the Baltimore 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
Held in honor of the Fire Department of New York firefighters who served and died on Sept. 11, 2001, participants in the event spend hours climbing stairs throughout M&T Bank Stadium, the equivalent of the 110 stories that made up the World Trade Center.
Participants can raise community funds to sponsor their participation or sign up the day of. All proceeds from the event go to the families of local deceased firefighters and to the Fire Department of New York’s Counseling Services Unit.
The climb begins at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11.
Visit the 9/11 Memorial of Maryland at the Baltimore World Trade Center
Built in 2011, the Baltimore World Trade Center is home to the 9/11 Memorial of Maryland, a structure of three 22-foot-long steel beams from the wreckage of the New York World Trade Center.
The steal beams are combined with limestone from the Pentagon atop a marble platform bearing the names and birthdays of the 68 Marylanders who died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
On Sept. 11 of every year, the Baltimore World Trade Center acts as a sundial on the memorial, with its shadow moving across an inscribed list of events on the platform at the very time each event occurred on Sept. 11, 2001.
Visitors can spend the morning at the memorial, watching the building’s shadow narrate the story of 9/11 in complete silence.
Listen to the Navy Band at the National Harbor
For those on the border between Maryland and D.C., the United States Navy Band Country Current, a country-bluegrass ensemble made up of United States Navy members, has a show at the National Harbor on Sept. 11.
Free and open to the public, the band will play outdoors at 7 p.m.
Attend the Firefighter Memorial in Ocean City
Ocean City will be holding a lighting ceremony at its Firefighter Memorial on the boardwalk every night Sept. 9- Sept. 11 in honor of the anniversary.
Each night, the city will shine two beams of light, in honor of the twin towers, along the city skyline, followed by two hours of video tributes projected onto a movie screen on the beach.
On Sept. 11, there will be an 8:30 a.m. memorial service of local firefighters and 9/11 survivors at the memorial.