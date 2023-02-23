Maryland 529: prepaid trust financially sound despite ongoing account errors

A state-run college prepaid trust plan remains financially sound despite ongoing operational problems, according to the board that oversees its parent agency.

For almost a year, parents who invested in the Maryland 529 Prepaid College Trust have accused the agency of suspending access to accrued interest earnings and backtracking on a contract agreement promising them a 6% compounded monthly interest rate on accounts opened before Nov. 1, 2021. That say that’s led them to lose tens of thousands of dollars in anticipated earnings and forced some to take on loans and turn to other means to pay their children’s tuition.

Maryland 529 is an independent state agency that is named for the federal tax code section that allows parents to invest money for their children’s education and later withdraw it tax-free.

Agency staff said the problem stems from a calculation error that was discovered during the transition to a new program manager, the Florida firm Intuition College Savings Solutions. The debacle has prompted legislative hearings, the resignation of Maryland 529′s longtime board chair, and calls from state officials to overhaul the agency.

Despite those problems, the prepaid trust added 400 accounts in the last three months of 2022, bringing the total to more than 31,000, according to a presentation Thursday from Intuition representative Claire Whittingham during a Maryland 529 board meeting.

The trust oversees $1 billion in assets, and has for years enjoyed generous returns on its investments, according to annual reports. The trust is overfunded at 140% with a $355.6 million surplus, down from 2021, when it boasted a $538.7 million surplus and was overfunded at 180.9%.

The meeting came a day after the Senate Education, Energy and the Environment committee held a hearing to discuss a bill that would establish a work group to investigate and offer policy recommendations to solve the accounts issue.

State Treasurer Dereck Davis, who is a member of the Maryland 529 board, said earlier this week that he would support a forthcoming Senate bill that would overhaul the agency and move it under his office’s control.

Maryland 529 supports the work group bill and expects its staff to participate and offer recommendations, Executive Director Anthony Savia said.

Board members unanimously elected Geoffrey Newman to succeed Peter Tsirigotis, who resigned as board chair on Jan. 20.